David Quinn's Young Rangers watching a historic career

The Rangers hope to continue riding like the dark horse in the 2020 playoffs.

Like the team that never stopped discovering their identity, the team that found a way to give themselves a shot in every game and the team that surprised so many people with their end-of-season run for a chance to compete in the postseason.

Now they're all set for Game 1 of a series of best-of-five qualifying games with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. The race is on and the Rangers are betting on themselves.

"You don't want to leave any regrets," Ryan Strome said in a Zoom call on Friday. “As a young group, moving forward, just take the opportunity here and let the chips fall where they can. I feel that if we play as we can and play as we did throughout the year, we hope to surprise some people. You never know what could happen to our group. "

But that is exactly what the Rangers have done during the 2019-20 season: surprise people.

The Rangers were able to take a drastically different and younger roster than they had only a season earlier and worked through mounting pains to create a cohesive team. A team that, in the face of adversity, has shown that it can rise to the occasion.

Although most will point to his youth and inexperience as to why the Rangers will fight in the postseason, forward Ryan Strome knows that within this bizarre 24-team tournament there is a path to the Stanley Cup.

There is still an opportunity for the Rangers to surprise the masses even more than they already have.

"I think the only message from myself is that I don't take the opportunity," Strome said. "No matter how unique the situation is, it is difficult to make the playoffs in this league, as I said before. Although it is a unique year with unique circumstances, I think it is a great opportunity.

“Your career flies by and these opportunities seem to go by pretty fast. You miss the playoffs for a few years and all of a sudden you wish you had that game back. "

Like nine of his players on the ice, head coach David Quinn will be behind the bench on Saturday for the first NHL playoff game of his career. Maybe he will feel differently on Saturday, he said, but on Friday he said it feels like his usual preparation to put his team in the best position to win.

"It is nothing you really need to work on in practice," he said. "It's the things we've been talking about, insisting on seven months, eight months now. Really, for me, it's more of a choice. It's more about how we're going to approach the game."

But Quinn has been in life or death mode since March. Now that the Rangers are at the gates of where they have been working all season, Quinn is looking to make his team rise to the challenge.

"The stakes are high for sure, but the stakes were pretty high for us when the season ended," Quinn said. "Which certainly made us feel good as an organization, I thought our young players were responding to those circumstances. We hope they will respond again [Saturday]."