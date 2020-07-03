David Starkey is abandoned by the publisher and Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge for comments of racist slavery

In the interview, which ranged from the Black Lives Matter movement to globalization and if White's privilege exists, Starkey said: "Slavery was not genocide, otherwise there wouldn't be that many blacks in Africa or Britain, right? many of them survived. "
"… And as for the idea that slavery is this kind of terrible disease that you don't dare say your name, you just don't dare say your name, Darren, because we solved it almost 200 years ago."
Apparently comparing slavery to the struggle of Catholics in British history, he added: "Normally we do not continue with the fact that Roman Catholics once did not have the vote and were not allowed to have their own churches because we had Catholic emancipation "
"And you know what? We had Catholic emancipation about the same time that we got rid of slavery in the 1830s. We didn't continue with that because it's part of history, it's an issue that is resolved."
The interview, which was uploaded to YouTube on June 30, sparked widespread criticism on social media. Conservative Member of Parliament and former UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid called Starkey's comments racist.
CNN contacted Starkey for comment, but had not responded at the time of publication.
Following widespread criticism of the interview, conducted for his Reasoned UK platform, Grimes posted again Thursday, acknowledging that he had not been as "engaged" as he should have been during the meeting. Grimes said he should have "firmly questioned" Starkey about his comments. "It goes without saying that Reasoned UK does not endorse or approve of the words of Dr. David Starkey," he said.
Fitzwilliam College, part of the University of Cambridge, confirmed on Friday that, after contacting Starkey, he had "accepted Dr. David Starkey's resignation from his Honorary Scholarship with immediate effect."
"We are reviewing your existing list in light of your comments and opinions."
Starkey has previously been found in hot water with comments about the breed. Speaking of the London riots in 2011 on the BBC's flagship affairs program, Newsnight, Starkey said: "Whites have turned black."
"A particular type of violent, destructive, and nihilistic gangster culture has become fashionable," he said during the interview. The comments sparked nearly 700 viewers' complaints, according to the BBC.