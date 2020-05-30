David Tennant returns in the new episode of Doctor Who Who

X (embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0H260uP9wM (/ embed)

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on people around the world, but Doctor who Fans have benefited from a group of creatives, both old and new, who have delivered a ton of new content in recent months to keep the Whovians entertained.

In fact, it is becoming increasingly difficult to remain sane with all the rules of social distance and curfews in place to curb the spread of infectious disease. And even if it weren't for that, the fact that people have to spend more self-isolated home time without much to do is enough to push everyone to the limit, especially now that the entertainment industry has also stopped. The TARDIS crew, on the other hand, continues to save time and space on an unwavering streak.

In the past few weeks, Emily Cook, who serves as the editor-in-chief of Doctor Who magazine, has hosted many online surveillance events with cast members and producers. Additionally, former showrunners Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat have returned to write new stories about their respective doctors. However, Cook's latest attempt surpasses everything he has done so far. Based on a short story by Davies, "The Secret of Novice Hame" brings David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor in a new animated short to show the fate of the Sisters of Fullness on the New Earth.



The Sisters of Fullness were first introduced in Season 2 when the Doctor and Rose visited the planet New Earth and battled an illness. Which is just as well, when you think about it. In fact, what better way to honor the health workers who risk their lives every day to care for COVID-19 patients than to dedicate a story to a holy order of nuns who are sworn to help the sick?

So, if David Tennant's charismatic depiction of the Lords of Latter Day has been lost, be sure to check out the new Doctor who minisode and learn the supreme secret of Novice Hame.