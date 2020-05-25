David Tennet and Michael Sheen team up again for BBC comedy Lockdown STAGED – Newsdio

Good omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen team up again for a new blockbuster comedy produced by the BBC titled Staged. The two actors will play the cast of a West End theater production during the coronavirus pandemic.

The story follows the cast as they "try to keep rehearsals on track during the shutdown, with their efforts often bordering on the absurd and humorous."

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said in a statement:

"It is so important that the BBC provides moments of humor and light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are."

Tennant and Sheen will join Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant as well as Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg, along with additional guest stars not yet revealed.

Staged Was created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, with Glynn writing and directing the series. The show will premiere next month on BBC One and will be available as a box on iPlayer. It will be filmed following government guidelines on security and social distancing.