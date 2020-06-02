David Thewlis Confirms He’s Playing A Na’vi

David Thewlis confirms that his character in Avatar 2 is one of the Na & # 39; vi. Thewlis is one of many newcomers to the James Cameron science fiction franchise.

David Thewlis confirms he is playing a Na & # 39; vi in Avatar 2. Thewlis, perhaps best known for his roles in Wonder Woman and the Harry Potter movies, he is one of the many newcomers who join the Avatar franchise for its sequels. Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, and Vin Diesel are among those preparing to Avatar 2, which is currently slated to arrive in December 2021. Joining returning players will be Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, among others. James Cameron's follow-up to his 2009 science fiction epic has been in the works for a long time, and new information has slowly been revealed.

Last week producer Jon Landau scoffed at some new details from the story about where Avatar 2 you'll find Jake (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana). The plot details are kept secret, but it seems that Avatar 2 You will see the couple's family facing new threats, allowing further exploration of Pandora. Avatar 2 It will especially delve into Pandora's oceans, as evidenced by the previously revealed concept art and Cameron's taunts about the technology required for underwater scenes.

Thewlis understandably couldn't reveal much about Avatar 2 when you talk to Total movie (via GamesRadar), but was able to confirm a key detail about his character: he is one of the Na & # 39; vi, the native inhabitants of Pandora. "I am a Na’vi, I am a blue thing, which I did not understand when I went to meet me (Cameron)"Thewlis said."I was quite surprised when they offered me that. I am fascinated to see how I will look, because somehow they make them look a bit like oneself. It's fantastic!"Thewlis was also able to give an idea of ​​how the production process works, saying this:

I have no idea what my scenes will be like because there are about 16 guys in the room with video cameras, but they are only filming reference shots for Jim (Cameron) to see later. What those guys are shooting will never be on screen, what is shooting is obviously on these sensors. There are around 200 around the room, doing their thing.

Winslet and Curtis are also some of the newcomers who play Na & # 39; vi, and fans saw them behind the scenes alongside Worthington and Saldana in a shared image on social media. Instead of official photos from the film itself, those working on Avatar 2 They have shared many behind-the-scenes looks from the production in the past few weeks. Work in Avatar 2 He was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, although he hopes to recover again in two weeks. Cameron and the rest of the cast and crew must undergo a two-week quarantine in New Zealand before that happens.

The long gap between the first Avatar and its sequel has left many curious about how well the future Avatar Films will be made. As long as there are no more delays, the first will come next year, and the fifth and final installment will hit theaters in 2027. That is still a long way off, but Cameron clearly has a lot planned. With production starting again soon, fans should be on the lookout for more updates on Avatar 2.

Source: Total Film (via GamesRadar)

