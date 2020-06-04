David Webb criticizes calls from Hollywood and Black Lives Matter to dismantle police departments

Increasing calls to disburse police departments sparked by national protests against the death of George Floyd and police brutality are "stupid" and pushed by Hollywood elitists working in conjunction with the Black Lives Matter movement, host of Fox Nation David Webb he said Thursday.

In an interview about "Fox and friends" With host Brian Kilmeade, Webb said he agreed with the protest over Floyd's death and police violence, but he also knows that the country needs law and order to bring justice to the wronged.

As peaceful large-scale protests have marched through the mostly unimpeded streets of the city, clashes with the police have often turned into chaos and violence during the night when troublemakers and looters They emerge from the shadows and protesters defy curfew orders.

2 NYPD POLICE POLICIES, ANOTHER PUNISHED DURING THE ATTACK & # 39; NOT PROMOTED & # 39;

Wednesday night, in the midst of a torrential storm, two New York Police Department officers were shot and one was stabbed in the neck.

"Last weekend in car shootings shot from over 80 Chicagoans – predominantly black. Who investigates those cases? In Philadelphia there is a 14 year old girl, a black girl missing. Who is looking for it? "Webb asked." The police are there to protect the community. They are there to protect the community from protesters, from looters, not to protect looters and community protesters. "

"We need law and order in this country. We need a structure that works," he said emphatically.

"I hear the screaming. I agree with the screaming against police brutality. We all do it. Americans (are) united in that," Webb said. "But, these Hollywood elites are just that. In fact, they are dangerous because others may think that what they suggest or say really makes sense."

"So let's eliminate the police and use the example of Lubbock, Texaswhere a gunman appears with a long gun with looters saying he is going to take out any MAGA supporters. Police and law enforcement officials intervened in that. He is under arrest on federal charges, "he told Kilmeade." If the police and the police are not there, who faces it? Do you think it will shoot the crowd selectively or indiscriminately? This is ridiculous."

Webb explained that Black Lives Matter, "a dangerous farce," is to blame for anti-police rhetoric and the deaths of those lost officers.

"There are police officers killed in NY. There are police officers injured across the country from Black Lives Matter, and that has brought us to where we are today, "he added." And, whoever is lobbying for that, again, for the American people, these are dangerous elitists who live in their walls and homes where they don't have to deal with the things in society that you do. "

"We need an honest conversation in this country," Webb concluded.