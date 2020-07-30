Dawn and Bounty paper towel sales are increasing

By
Zaheer
-
0
13


The company, which makes brands like Tide laundry detergent, Dawn dish soap and Charmin toilet paper, said Thursday that sales increased 5% to $ 17.7 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to the same period of the previous year. Excluding the impact of transactions and currency fluctuations, sales increased 6%.

The increase was driven by a 30% jump in P & G & # 39; s (PG) home care unit, which includes brands like Febreze, Mr. Clean and Swiffer. Sales also grew 20% in P & G's family care division, made up of brands such as Bounty paper towels, Charmin and Puffs tissue.

Consumers are buying cleaning supplies as they spend more time at home in the pandemic, thanks to recommendations for social distancing and closed offices. That has boosted sales and strained the supply chains of the world's largest consumer products companies.

Ice cream sales increased with more people in the household, but deodorant sales decreased

People are also changing their shaving habits. P&G, which owns Gillette and Venus razors and Braun electric razors, said sales fell in its shaving care unit because consumers shave less frequently in some markets.

Meanwhile, people are no longer storing packaged food as much as they were when the coronavirus first hit. Nestle (NSRGF) He said Thursday that sales grew 1.3% in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. The company said that while consumers loaded their pantries during the early stages of the coronavirus, growth had slowed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here