dax-shepard-says-he-needs-surgery-after-motorcycle-accident

Dax Shepard takes full responsibility for a recent motorcycle accident he says left him with broken bones.

The actor talked about the accident this week on a episode of his podcast “Armchair Expert.”

He said he was reluctant to talk about it because he said he did “not want to get in the habit of getting attention for being injured.”

According to Shepard, he was passing some others on Sonoma Raceway in California when he braked “hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards.”

“I was totally at blame,” he said. “I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.”