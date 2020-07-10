Dayana Yastremska responds to backlash from black-faced image

Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska is on the defensive.

The 20-year-old released a response Thursday night after being criticized for posting pictures of her in what many considered a black face.

Yastremska, however, clearly did not think so.

"Earlier today I posted photos that I thought would spread a message of equality," he said. posted on his various social media accounts after deleting the original post in which he posed topless with half of his body painted black, subtitled "Equality" and published earlier in the day. "Clearly it did not and has been misunderstood.

"They warned me about the negative impact, but I did not consider it, and still do not consider it, as a black face.

“I did not intend to caricature, but to share my feelings about the current situation: everyone should be treated as equals.

“I am so disappointed that my message has been corrupted: These images divided people when they were to join. So I removed them.

“I sincerely apologize to all the people I have offended. I really only had good intentions. "

Yastremska, ranked 25th in the world, was quickly called in by the WTA's 10th player, Naomi Osaka. who is Haitian and Japanese.

"Girl, I know you didn't just make a black face," Osaka wrote under the offensive post, along with a skull emoji.