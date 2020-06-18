Days before the Trump rally, Tulsa sets a daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases

Customers sit outside Mr. Henrys, a bar and restaurant in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Friday, May 29. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / The Washington Post / Getty Images

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced today that the District will enter reopening phase two on Monday if current trends in the Covid-19 metrics continue.

"We are in the right direction," Bowser told reporters at a press conference this morning.

The mayor said she hopes to announce this Friday whether the District will be ready to enter phase two on Monday.

In phase two of reopening:

Meetings of more than 50 people are still prohibited, nonessential retail stores can open at 50% full capacity, and restaurants can eat indoors at 50% full capacity.

Houses of worship are encouraged to hold virtual services, but are allowed to have up to 100 people, or 50% of their capacity. DC recommends that churches do not have choirs or singing.

Personal services, including nail care, tattoos, and waxing, will be allowed in Phase 2 with certain restrictions in effect.

Authorities said three of the four key metrics used to decide whether DC is ready to move to phase 2 were met, save for an increase in community coronavirus cases in the coming days.

The fourth metric is that the contact tracking force has a 90% success rate in positive cases in one day, that has not yet been met.

DC Public Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt explained that the government has a new digital system and has increased the number of contact trackers, which Bowser said "gives us confidence to say that we are hitting, we are going to hit, where we need to. to be".

As of today, Washington, DC, has at least 9,847 positive cases of coronavirus in the community, and 523 people have died from the virus.

When asked if the District should wait to enter phase two until the effects of the protests are clear on the spread of the coronavirus, Bowser said, "We always have the ability to raise or lower our reopening."

"This virus is not gone, it is still here," added Bowser.