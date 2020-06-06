DC activists say Democratic mayor & # 39; is constantly on the wrong side & # 39; of Black Lives Matters affairs

Protest leaders criticized District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser for being on the "wrong side" of police brutality problems and painting "Black Lives Matter" on the streets leading to the White House "to appease white liberals and ignore our demands. "

“This is a performative distraction from actual policy changes. Bowser has always been on the wrong side of BLMDC history, ”Black Lives Matter D.C. tweeted. on Friday.

The group called on the mayor to "disburse" the DC police.

Bowser, a Democrat, was asked Friday at a press conference if she believed the police department needed to be closed.

"We support our metropolitan police department. We know they do a wonderful job protecting the streets of DC, ”said Bowser. "We work hard every day to make sure we have the kind of police and community relationships that will allow us to have safe neighborhoods."

Bowser's proposed budget increases funding for the police.

The mayor acknowledged on Friday that he has had a strained relationship with the local branch of the activist group.

"They are critical of me, but that doesn't mean I don't see them and I support the things that will make our community safe, and that not all of us have a greater responsibility in the nation's capital to send that clear message to our nation," he said. .

Bowser also unveiled the newly coined "Black Lives Matter Plaza" near the White House in an apparent tribute to protesters who have advocated against police brutality and racism in the city in recent days in the wake of the senseless death George Floyd's while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Bowser tweeted a photo of what appeared to be a city worker attaching a street sign to a light pole in a section of 16th Street.

"The section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now officially 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'," he said.

From his personal account, Bowser also tweeted a video of "THE BLACK LIFE MATTER" painted in giant yellow letters on the street near the White House.

The dedication of the plaza and street painting came amid tension between President Trump and Bowser over the use of federal police and military resources to calm unrest in the district.

"I remain concerned that unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington DC pose both security and national security risks," Bowser said in a letter Friday asking Trump to remove "federal law enforcement and the military presence." from the city.

Hundreds of National Guard officers were deployed to DC, even though Bowser said he only asked that 100 stand near the White House and remain unarmed. Bowser subsequently terminated funds to accommodate out-of-state National Guard members in hotels.

He also warned that leaving those staff in D.C. "It inflamed protesters and increased complaints from" people protesting "racist and broken systems that are killing American blacks."

Trump on Friday encouraged states to call the National Guard to help them "dominate the streets" as some cities struggle to control the protests.

"You have to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and they will never see these things again," Trump said Monday in a phone call with the governors. "We are doing it in Washington, D.C. We are going to do something that people have not seen before."

On Saturday, the nation's capital prepared for its biggest day of protests so far, and thousands of people are expected to march on Saturday against police brutality.

Black Lives Matter organizers hoped to attract a million protesters.

"We have a lot of public and open source information to suggest that this coming Saturday's event may be one of the biggest we've had in the city," DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Thursday.

Lucas Tomlinson and Tyler Olson of Fox News contributed to this report.