DC Comics Just Rebooted The Comics Market (Again)

DC Comics has just closed a deal with the largest distributor in North America. Here's what that means and why the industry could change again.

DC Comics has permanently changed the comic book market … exactly twenty-five years after the last time they did. The Batman publisher has just finalized an exclusive distribution agreement with Diamond Distributors, choosing to work with several smaller distributors, after a series of decisions initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic. When DC first entered the exclusivity deal, it created the current method of selling comic books; the company's decision to break it off can recreate it again.

During the 21st century, comics have reached stores through the "direct market," a setting where retailers get better deals on ordering books in exchange for non-refundable books. The direct market pushed the industry to specialty stores that could prosper with this business model by selling & # 39; previous problems & # 39; not recoverable. In the mid-1990s, Marvel bought a company called Heroes World to serve as the sole distributor of the Marvel comics. This put pressure on everyone else: Retailers needed to offset the added cost of ordering from their regular distributor and Heroes, while other distributors looked for exclusive deals to make up for lost Marvel business. When DC signed up with Diamond Distributors in 1995, all the other major publishers followed suit. When Heroes World retired a year later, Marvel jumped on board, giving Diamond a virtual monopoly on comic book distribution in North America.

The terrain began to change when Diamond closed operations in March of this year. The pandemic put stress on all levels of the comic book industry, prompting the distributor to stop processing new material. In April, DC announced that they would be working with other distributors to put their comics back on the shelves. What happened to the exclusivity deal? In May, Diamond founder Steve Geppi explained that DC had renewed his contract a year and a half earlier and placed a clause allowing them to work with other distributors as long as they notified two months in advance. When Diamond closed, they "exercised that option" and worked out plans with two new companies called Lunar Distribution and UCS Comics Distributors.

How THR DC reportedly recently sent an email to retailers explaining that the publisher would be working with these two companies in the future, as well as Penguin Random House. The email described the decision as "intended to improve health and strengthen the Direct Market." Penguin Random House, one of the world's largest publishers, will handle graphic novels and compiled editions for DC. Lunar Distribution and UCS are newly created arms of Discount Comic Book Service and Midtown Comics, two powerful comic book retailers that already had robust mail order systems.

Where does this leave Diamond? The company is still well aware. DCBS and Midtown are two of the distributor's main customers, meaning that all non-DC comics sold by the pair will still be handled through Diamond, which has already resumed shipping titles from Marvel and other publishers. While larger chains like Midtown are working well, smaller comic book stores may struggle with the switch. Retailers get discounts for large orders from a particular dealer; Splitting a weekly order across multiple companies creates the same cost problems that Diamond's monopoly was invented to put down.

The comic book market has been a standout beast in recent years, tied to a single entity. The pandemic tested it to the breaking point and the result has changed the face of the industry. It is up to everyone in the system to ensure that change is for the best.

