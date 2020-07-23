DC expands the mask's mandate, requires residents ages 3 and older to wear face-down covers or face fines

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order this week expanding the District's mask mandate to require residents to cover their faces while outside, amid a surge in positive cases of coronavirus.

Bowser, in April, initially issued an order requiring workers and customers of hotels, public transportation, and food vendors to wear masks, and in areas where social distancing was not possible. However, the new order requires DC residents to wear masks every time they are away from home and threatens a fine of up to $ 1,000 for violations.

"It's simple: When you leave home, you must wear a mask." A chart from Bowser's office released read. "Wear a mask. Save lives. Stop the spread.

The Mayor's office established several "common allowable exceptions," including whether an individual is "under 3 years old," is "actively eating or drinking," exercising outdoors and not around others, and whether an individual is in a "closed and alone office".

"Basically what it says is that if you leave the house, you should wear a mask." Bowser said during a press conference this week. "This means that if you are waiting for a bus, you must have a mask. If you are ordering food in a restaurant, you must wear a mask. If you are sitting in a cubicle in an open plan office, you must have a mask."

Bowser also announced this week that he would extend the District's state of emergency as the nation's capital sees an increase in positive COIVD-19 cases and when Maryland and Virginia reported some of their highest positive COVID-19 case counts. since the beginning of June.

Maryland reported more than 620 new cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 80,738. Virginia reported more than 950 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 80,393.

Washington, D.C., reported 102 new cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, totaling more than 11,500.