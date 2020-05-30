DC fans can't believe Green Lantern is one of the most streamed movies of 2020

Every time you hear someone mention Green LanternThere is a 99% that it will be Ryan Reynolds making fun of it. The actor long ago embraced the film's reputation as a colossal failure, and now he's doing his best to make sure people actively avoid watching it. However, it appears that no one told the state of California.

We all find ourselves with much more free time than we are used to due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and it seems like we spend much of that time binge-watching watching full-length TV shows or full-length movie franchises. A recent poll by Barstool Sports' Lights, Camera, Pod sought to determine what has been the most popular movie in each state since restrictions on everyday life were implemented, but surely no one could have predicted that the Golden State would have suddenly fell in love with Green Lantern.

Needless to say, DC fans were more than a little surprised by the news, and many of them turned to social media to make sure California felt good, and you can see some of the reactions below.

Here are the most broadcast movies for each state since March. Which movie did your quarantined status see the most? pic.twitter.com/SD4QxPgTe8 – Lights, camera, pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 29, 2020

Stranger … I live in California and was also thinking of seeing Green Lantern too 🤔 – Sagittarius (@JRsagittarius) May 30, 2020

@Harlack the entire state of California is the team "Green Lantern is not really such a bad movie" – The other Vincent (@Vinnie_samma) May 30, 2020

There's no one watching Green Lantern out here – Dorkness Army (@ArmyofDorkness_) May 30, 2020

California? WTF? No one saw all the movement THE GREEN LANTERN. This includes Ryan Reynolds. – The coach (@ BlackVein90) May 29, 2020

I think Ryan Reynold refuses to even start seeing him the first time. – Vincenzo De Padova (Vin without lead) (@PadovaVincenzo) May 29, 2020



Is California okay? – Alex Torreson (@ 20_alex_15) May 29, 2020

America deserves nuclear annihilation for this – Lorenz (@ ep1clord) May 29, 2020

@VancityReynolds you should be proud of Cali now – Mickey ™ (@ The_Mick257) May 29, 2020

Ryan Reynolds has yet to express his opinion, although it seems like it will only be a matter of time since he likes to jump. Green Lantern at every available opportunity. The massive changes in life as we know it in recent months have had a drastic effect on millions of people, and things have gotten so bad that it seems to have convinced Californians to watch one of the worst comic book movies ever made.