DC fans demand more Arrowverse shows on HBO Max

HBO Max launched yesterday, and early subscribers are already impressed with the amount of quality content on the streaming service. There's plenty for DC fans to enjoy, for example, a host of live action movies, both classic and recent, and animated movies, as well as some TV shows, already on the site. Said that Arrowverse Lovers are disappointed that only one of The CW's DC series is on HBO Max right now. Batwoman season 1.

If you want to catch up Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning, You will have to go to Netflix. Reactions to this news vary on social media, and some are simply confused by the reason for this decision.

Even Batman himself doesn't understand it.

Where are the others

Luke Fox, can you help us?

But why are they splitting the Arrowverse now by putting Batwoman on HBO Max? That's weird!! – Kia Fernández (@KiannyKia) May 25, 2020

If you want to know why, it's actually because Netflix retains broadcast rights for previous Arrowverse shows. How Batwoman It only started last year, HBO Max was able to secure the rights in advance. However, this has not stopped fans from demanding that the rest of the Arrowverse be made available on the service as well.

Put Arrow and The Flash on HBO Max! – Comics on Infinite Earth (@ AEWFanGuy18) May 27, 2020

Some are also baffled by the fact that the shows can be shared with DC Universe and which not. Doom patrol is in service but Titans and Swamp Thing they are not?

Okay, so why are Doom Patrol and Batwoman on @hbomax but there are no other shows like Swamp Thing and Titans – Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) May 27, 2020

Click to enlarge

"Very strange."

It's interesting that the only DC CW show on HBO Max is Batwoman. No Arrow, Flash, etc. You still have to go to the DC Universe for Stargirl, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, etc. Very strange. – Kevin (@ coolkev1701) May 27, 2020

Until you get all the Arrowverse shows, calling it HBO Max is really just fake advertising.

#HBOMax it will actually be MAX when you have all the DC content. Like when you promote it under the DC name, give us all the series! Too Much Fragmentation: CWverse / Arrowverse is on Netflix and DC Universe shows it must be on HBO Max. Just Batwoman, Doom Patrol in Max rn. https://t.co/4quu2WG0EO – Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) May 27, 2020

While some are impressed by all the DC content on HBO Max, others can only see the many missing titles. It's not just about the Arrowverse and DC Universe shows, as this tweeter makes clear.

There is no dark knight trilogy. No man of steel. There is no young justice. There are no Superman movies. No Arrow-verse. No Batman animated series. No Gotham There are no Justice League animated series. No Smallville DC Universe not displayed. Most of the animated movies are missing. DC section on HBO Max sucks ass – Hit Monkey (@skinnypunch) May 27, 2020

Obviously, over time, HBO Max will undoubtedly acquire many of these other properties to complete its catalog. We also don't know what's going to happen to the DC Universe in the long run, and many expect it to double on Max at some point. For the moment though, yes, you can see Batwoman on the site, but you will have to go to Netflix to see the rest of the Arrowverse.