DC fans demand more Arrowverse shows on HBO Max

HBO Max launched yesterday, and early subscribers are already impressed with the amount of quality content on the streaming service. There's plenty for DC fans to enjoy, for example, a host of live action movies, both classic and recent, and animated movies, as well as some TV shows, already on the site. Said that Arrowverse Lovers are disappointed that only one of The CW's DC series is on HBO Max right now. Batwoman season 1.

If you want to catch up Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning, You will have to go to Netflix. Reactions to this news vary on social media, and some are simply confused by the reason for this decision.

Even Batman himself doesn't understand it.

Where are the others

Luke Fox, can you help us?

If you want to know why, it's actually because Netflix retains broadcast rights for previous Arrowverse shows. How Batwoman It only started last year, HBO Max was able to secure the rights in advance. However, this has not stopped fans from demanding that the rest of the Arrowverse be made available on the service as well.

Some are also baffled by the fact that the shows can be shared with DC Universe and which not. Doom patrol is in service but Titans and Swamp Thing they are not?

Click to enlarge

"Very strange."

Until you get all the Arrowverse shows, calling it HBO Max is really just fake advertising.

While some are impressed by all the DC content on HBO Max, others can only see the many missing titles. It's not just about the Arrowverse and DC Universe shows, as this tweeter makes clear.

Obviously, over time, HBO Max will undoubtedly acquire many of these other properties to complete its catalog. We also don't know what's going to happen to the DC Universe in the long run, and many expect it to double on Max at some point. For the moment though, yes, you can see Batwoman on the site, but you will have to go to Netflix to see the rest of the Arrowverse.



