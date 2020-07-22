DC firefighters rescue 6 dogs from burning house, revive 1 in stifling heat

Even man's best friend sometimes needs a helping hand.

Six dogs were rescued from a burning house in Washington on Tuesday, when the sweltering summer heat covered the nation's capital.

Officials from the DC Fire and EMS said the fire broke out in a house on K Street in northwest DC.

Among the challenges of fighting the fire, firefighters faced "intense heat" and "messy" conditions while rescuing animals and people.

"Firefighting is a hot business under any conditions, but it is even worse with air temperatures around 100," rescue officials said. tweeted.

The deputy mayor for Health and Human Services in Washington said a heat emergency was issued Tuesday due to a projected heat index of 103 degrees.

While firefighters were fighting the fire, they were also removing the dogs from the building one by one.

"Despite the intense heat of the day and the messy conditions inside, #DCsBravest has controlled the fire and rescued several dogs from their home receiving treatment," the unit said. tweeted.

Videos posted by the fire department showed teams tending to the dogs, giving them water and oxygen while trying to cool them down.

According to WUSA-TV, a team was found unconscious and was treated and revived on the scene by firefighters.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said four residents along with the six dogs were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

"If this fire took place at night, the results could have been tragic," the agency said. tweeted "The fire burns fast, and the smoke alarms that WORK give you those precious seconds to safely escape from a burning house."