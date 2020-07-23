DC Investigator Finds No Covid-Related Violations At Trump International Hotel

The agency involved says it will continue to monitor Trump International Hotel's compliance with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's regulations, which include the mandatory use of masks within companies or hotel common areas.
"We will send it to our agencies," he told the newspaper. "They will investigate it."
CNN has reached out to Falcicchio for comment.
Jared Powell, a spokesman for the DC Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which investigates complaints about businesses not following the Covid-19 protection policy, told CNN that "during the inspection, guests and staff were observed to be wearing facial masks and covers in accordance with the Mayor Order. "
"The reports are only generated when an investigator observes the violations in person," Powell added. "ABRA will continue to monitor compliance with the establishment."
The President attended "a round table with supporters of a joint fundraising committee," according to the White House, at the hotel on Monday night. Images emerged later that Trump was not wearing a mask in the hotel lobby.
According to a Republican National Committee spokesperson before the fundraiser, it was slated to raise $ 5 million for Trump Victory, its joint fundraising operation with the RNC and state party committees.