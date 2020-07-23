DC Investigator Finds No Covid-Related Violations At Trump International Hotel

The agency involved says it will continue to monitor Trump International Hotel's compliance with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's regulations, which include the mandatory use of masks within companies or hotel common areas.

The Washington Post first reported that the city had alerted relevant channels after reports emerged that Trump was unmasked at the hotel. John Falcicchio, Bowser's chief of staff, previously told the Post that regulators would look for the accounts.

"We will send it to our agencies," he told the newspaper. "They will investigate it."

CNN has reached out to Falcicchio for comment.

Jared Powell, a spokesman for the DC Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration, which investigates complaints about businesses not following the Covid-19 protection policy, told CNN that "during the inspection, guests and staff were observed to be wearing facial masks and covers in accordance with the Mayor Order. "

"The reports are only generated when an investigator observes the violations in person," Powell added. "ABRA will continue to monitor compliance with the establishment."

Bowser tightened the mask-wearing requirements in Washington on Wednesday after his move in May, mandating the use of masks or face covers when essential business or travel is not possible and social distancing.
The updated DC rules state that people "must wear a mask or cloth mask when inside a business, office building, gym, or other establishment open to the public." Specifically, regarding hotels, regulations say: "Employees and guests must wear cloth covers."

The President attended "a round table with supporters of a joint fundraising committee," according to the White House, at the hotel on Monday night. Images emerged later that Trump was not wearing a mask in the hotel lobby.

The revelation came after Trump tweeted an image of himself wearing a face mask and indirectly called the act "patriotic" early Monday, a clear change from his previous reluctance to wear a face cover in public.

According to a Republican National Committee spokesperson before the fundraiser, it was slated to raise $ 5 million for Trump Victory, its joint fundraising operation with the RNC and state party committees.

