DC Investigator Finds No Covid-Related Violations At Trump International Hotel







The agency involved says it will continue to monitor Trump International Hotel's compliance with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's regulations, which include the mandatory use of masks within companies or hotel common areas.

The Washington Post first reported that the city had alerted relevant channels after reports emerged that Trump was unmasked at the hotel. John Falcicchio, Bowser's chief of staff, previously told the Post that regulators would look for the accounts.

"We will send it to our agencies," he told the newspaper. "They will investigate it."

CNN has reached out to Falcicchio for comment.