DC Mayor Bowser vows to "reject" federal presence in the wake of the George Floyd riots

Washington DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser He made it clear on Wednesday that the Metropolitan Police informs him, and that he does not believe that national guards are needed in the nation's capital to help maintain order during the George Floyd protests

"We are examining all legal questions about the president's authority to send troops, including the National Guard, to the District of Columbia," Bowser said during a press conference.

"Another way of saying it is, does the President have the legal authority to request the [National] Guard from other states?" Bowser asked reporters. "I have the authority to request guards from other states."

Bowser said he has not asked any member of the National Guard from other states to help in the capital, but has asked 100 members of the DC National Guard to line up on the White House perimeter, in a limited role and disarmed.

The mayor's comments come later President Trump announced from the White House on Monday that he suggested that each governor "deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers … [to] dominate the streets."

"If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.

"We believe that federal purposes are being expanded," Bowser said Wednesday. "And that is what we will continue to examine and press."

Trump also said he would invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy the US military. USA To suppress civil unrest.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Wednesday that he does not support the invocation of this law.

"The option of using active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort and only in the most urgent and serious situations," Esper said during a press conference. "We are not in one of those situations right now. I do not support invoking the Law of Insurrection."

The DC mayor has criticized Trump's response to the protests and called the president's actions shameful on Monday when he used Metro Police to break up a peaceful protest to take photos in front of the San Juan Episcopal Church while holding a Bible. .

Bowser said the president's actions would hinder the work of the D.C. police.