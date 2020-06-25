DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, in latest state push, says federal government "invades" autonomy

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the congressional leadership at a press conference Thursday, the day before the House of Representatives vote on D.C.'s statehood.

"We know that everyone across the United States now knows and recognizes the plight of Washington, D.C.," Bowser said Thursday. "Not only do we not have voting senators and our congresswoman has no right to vote, the whims of a federal government can invade our even limited autonomy."

The Democratic-led House is expected to pass legislation passing the state of D.C., but it is unlikely to go very far in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The White House has already announced that they would use veto powers if the bill reached the President's desk.

DC state legislation has not been voted on since 1993, but gained momentum during Black Lives Matter protests that spread across the nation's capitol, when President Trump attempted to use military personnel to quell the protests.

Bowser externally opposed the use of the National Guard in the District and condemned the president's attitudes toward the protests, an issue he alluded to when he said the federal government can act "in a way that is a threat to all US states and all of the American people, "at Thursday's press conference.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, said the issue of DC statehood has become a "civil rights issue."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed to the fact that DC residents pay taxes, serve in the military, and serve as part of America's "economic vitality" without representation, "How could it be "Whose idea was it?" She added.

According to a letter issued by the Office of Administration and Budget (OMB) on Wednesday, he believes that the drafters of the Constitution were concerned that the District had "outsized authority" relative to other states with most offices located in the capitol. .

Hoyer noted that the United States is the only democratic country in the world "that does not have a voting member" of its capital in its parliament or congress.

Trump has openly said that Republicans would be "too stupid" to allow the Blue City to become a state.

"You know he's 100 percent Democratic, so basically why would Republicans ever do that?" Trump said in an interview with the New York Post. "That will never happen unless we have some very, very stupid Republicans."

"No thanks," added Trump. "That will never happen".

Although this attitude is at odds with what he said on the campaign trail in an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd when he said, "I would like to do what is good for the District of Columbia because I love people."

Bowser addressed concern that Republicans vote against the bill on the basis of the blue-against-red partisan fight, saying, "Let's fight the cries that we are too liberal, we are too black, or there are too many Democrats.

"Who we choose is our business, and the business of the United States is to make sure that every person is fully represented," Bowers said.

"It is a pleasure to be the mayor of my hometown," said Bower. "(I) was born here without a vote, but I swear that I will not die here without a vote."