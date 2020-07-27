DC Mayor Says Travelers From 27 States Must Quarantine Upon Arrival In Capital: See List

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bower has unveiled a list of 27 states considered "high-risk areas," meaning that those traveling from them must be quarantined for 14 days if they arrive in the nation's capital.

As part of the District's effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the quarantine requirement was officially announced through an order from Bowser on Friday that did not specify which states were affected. He defined "high-risk areas" as "locations where the new moving average daily [seven-day] COVID-19 case rate is … 10 or more per … 100,000 people." Maryland and Virginia are exempt from the order.

See the list here:

Additionally, Bowser is encouraging residents to stay in D.C. or just travel to areas with few cases.

"District residents are encouraged to take 'vacations', stay locally, or just travel to locations with low COVID-19 case counts, and to maintain physical distance from non-household members throughout moment, "says the order.

The order says the list will be updated every two weeks, with the next update scheduled for August 20.

The order is in effect until October 9, or until any date through which a state of emergency is extended, whichever is later.

The requirement does not apply to those who are only "traveling" through those locations, whether driving or passing through an airport. The order also provides an exception for essential travel, but in those cases, people should be quarantined and seek medical attention if they have symptoms.

Members of Congress are exempt because their work qualifies as an essential service, and the Washington Nationals have also received a waiver exemption, WTOP reported.

The announcement came just after Bowser increased the City Mask's mandate, requiring anyone 3 and older to wear a mask every time they leave the house and are able to contact others. The order stated that violators could be fined up to $ 1,000.

