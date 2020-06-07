DC National Guard Commander says additional forces could leave capital as early as Monday

Maj. Gen. William J. Walker told CNN in an exclusive interview Saturday that the nearly 4,000 additional National Guard forces that have been brought to DC from other states could start after the weekend.

"They will be deployed again this week. Probably as soon as Monday," Walker said.

The presence of National Guard troops outside the state has been a major point of discussion between DC officials and the Trump Administration.

Walker said the Department of Defense had sought the approximately 3,900 out-of-state National Guard forces from 11 states to help reinforce the 1,200-strong DC contingent that had been activated in the face of the riot and that all the additional number of Forces that the Pentagon had determined to be required had been dispatched to DC by the other states.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told CNN in a separate exclusive interview that the possibility of sending troops to the National Guard out of state home is under serious consideration due to the peaceful nature of the ongoing protests.

"Well, we are looking at that carefully. I think if we look at the trend that we are in now we are in very good shape and we are looking at that option very closely," McCarthy said. saying that the crowds protesting on Saturday were large "but very peaceful".

As Secretary of the Army, McCarthy oversees the DC National Guard due to DC's unique status, fulfilling the role traditionally played by governors in the states.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, who participated in Saturday's protest, has repeatedly asked non-DC National Guard personnel to leave the city, writing to President Donald Trump and the state governors who sent troops to DC asking have them removed.

Walker said National Guard troops were not involved in using force to clear Lafayette Park on Monday night, an action that caused many former military officers to criticize the Trump Administration's handling of the protests. , saying that the National Guard personnel maintained their positions and did not. move forward on protesters and emphasize that National Guard personnel are stationed to minimize their interactions with protesters.

"They kept the line, they never advanced on the crowd," Walker said.

While all members of the National Guard have been delegated by the federal police or DC police to allow them to carry out police actions, Walker emphasized that the intention is for the National Guard to only interact with protesters as a last resort.

"Drive, you will see the National Guard and what you will see is the National Guard in what we call the second row, maybe the third row, so there are federal agencies, federal law enforcement, the United States Park Police, Service Secret of the United States, then you might see National Guards. So if you get to a Guard, a lot of things have gone wrong, "he added.

The Defense Department is conducting an investigation into the actions of the National Guard helicopters that flew over protesters Monday night, with some saying the flights were intended to intimidate protesters and scatter them. .

When asked if the low flybys were led by the Pentagon leadership, Walker said no, saying the incident is under investigation.

"I have a Joint Task Force Commander, a general serving below me, and he had the plane in the air. I'm not a pilot. So I don't know if that was him, if they were too low." I don't know if they were too low. This is what I can tell you, a full investigation is ongoing at this time. It's going to be comprehensive, it's going to be comprehensive, "he said.

Walker said no active duty troops were currently needed in Washington, DC, given the situation on the ground, echoing comments made earlier this week by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

A senior defense official told CNN on Saturday that the White House wanted to have 10,000 soldiers on active duty on the streets of Washington and other cities earlier this week to stifle protesters, but Esper and the chairman of the Board of Chiefs of staff, Mark Milley, rejected use of any active duty troops.

The enlisted senior adviser to the DC National Guard told CNN that the Guard forces had a better understanding of the local community than the active duty troops and were therefore better able to respond to civil unrest .

"We know better than the active ingredients that if you are holding a shield on the lawn or if you are holding the picket sign, we know that you are a family member, a neighbor, a member of our community who is on both sides," command sergeant. Major Michael Brooks said.

"We in no way intend to cause harm, but we swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, and our role is to protect the right of our citizens to assemble and protest safely without violence. That is our narrative," he added.