DC National Guard investigating Guard helicopter actions Monday night







The DC National Guard first announced the investigation Tuesday, saying in a statement provided to CNN that its commanding general, Major General William J. Walker, "led an investigation into a June 1 low-flying maneuver carried out by one of our active aviation Rotarians. "

In a long statement on Wednesday The Guard said it is investigating the use of a "medical evacuation helicopter as part of the DC Joint Task Force operation."

The investigation is to ensure that all helicopters involved on Monday "comply with applicable procedures and safety regulations," the Guard said.

"I believe that all members of the District of Columbia National Guard meet the highest standards. We live and work in the District, and we are dedicated to serving our nation," Walker said in a statement.

On Monday, crowds protested in front of the White House over Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. When the city's curfew was about to take effect at 7 p.m. ET., Law enforcement began pushing the crowd using tear gas, smoke cans and rubber bullets. A Pentagon spokesman told CNN Tuesday that the National Guard did not fire tear gas or rubber bullets. Long after the curfew, protesters were still on the streets, and video captured by CNN showed a military helicopter hovering over a group of them, using their propellers to lift strong winds and debris. The tactic is a show of force and is commonly used by the military in combat zones abroad to push targets away from a specific area. Some social media posts featured the Red Cross symbol on the side of a UH-72 Lakota helicopter. Residents also reported that the buildings vibrating from the helicopters were so close, and there were reports of some windows being broken by the helicopters when the wind they blew dumped debris off the streets. Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell told CNN Tuesday that "the UH-72 aircraft was flying last night to observe the positions of the DC National Guard while conducting civil unrest operations." "They were not sent as part of any law enforcement operation," added Mitchell. The Guard said in its statement to CNN on Tuesday that "its highest priority is the safety of our citizen soldiers and airmen who support civil authorities in the performance of their duties." "This is our home, and we are dedicated to the safety of our fellow citizens of the District and their right to protest safely and peacefully," he added.

CNN's Ryan Browne, Michael Callahan, Austen Bundy and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.





