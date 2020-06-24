DC National Guard to provide unarmed security for monuments in DC

"The District of Columbia National Guard is responding to a request to support law enforcement officials and has sent unarmed personnel, with others on hold, National Guard spokesman Maj. Robert Perino said in a communicated to CNN. " security for local monuments and critical infrastructure. "

A defense official said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy signed the memorandum Tuesday authorizing the activation of the DC National Guard forces, after National Park Police requested assistance.

The official strongly emphasized that Guard forces have not yet been dispatched to the streets and that until now all have remained inside their barracks. There are currently around 100 soldiers in the immediate area of ​​Washington, DC. Activation could grow to 400 in total to rotate troops if necessary. The Pentagon hopes that guard forces will be used as a stopgap until the Justice Department can assemble additional federal police personnel to take over the mission, the defense official said. However, guard units are expected to remain in the DC area until July 4.

Police remove protesters & # 39; tents near the White House

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order punishing those who damage monuments to American veterans, although he acknowledged that federal law already allows up to 10 years in prison for crimes.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary David Bernhardt, who appeared on Fox News, said he asked DOD to make the National Guard "available" if necessary to protect the monuments.

On Tuesday, law enforcement cleared the streets of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC, removing several tents near the White House where protesters camped, sparking a tense clash between police and protesters.
The Trump administration has come under fire for using police tactics during protests against police brutality and after peaceful protesters were expelled from Lafayette Park earlier this month. CNN reported Tuesday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other Pentagon officials are concerned about the militarized appearance of police and other civil law enforcement officers responding to the protests.

Earlier this month, approximately 5,000 National Guard soldiers were summoned to patrol the city amid protests before being withdrawn. 1600 active duty troops were also transferred to the region but were not deployed before being withdrawn.

Following those deployments, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to Trump and other administration officials requesting the withdrawal of police and military personnel from the city.
Attorney General William Barr responded to Bowser in a letter, saying that the presence of National Guard troops and military personnel was necessary because the riots in the city reached unprecedented and dangerous levels.

CNN's Chandelis Duster, David Shortell and Caroline Kelly contributed to this report.

