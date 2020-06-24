DC National Guard to provide unarmed security for monuments in DC

"The District of Columbia National Guard is responding to a request to support law enforcement officials and has sent unarmed personnel, with others on hold, National Guard spokesman Maj. Robert Perino said in a communicated to CNN. " security for local monuments and critical infrastructure. "

A defense official said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy signed the memorandum Tuesday authorizing the activation of the DC National Guard forces, after National Park Police requested assistance.

The official strongly emphasized that Guard forces have not yet been dispatched to the streets and that until now all have remained inside their barracks. There are currently around 100 soldiers in the immediate area of ​​Washington, DC. Activation could grow to 400 in total to rotate troops if necessary. The Pentagon hopes that guard forces will be used as a stopgap until the Justice Department can assemble additional federal police personnel to take over the mission, the defense official said. However, guard units are expected to remain in the DC area until July 4.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order punishing those who damage monuments to American veterans, although he acknowledged that federal law already allows up to 10 years in prison for crimes.