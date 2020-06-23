DC police disperse the crowd with chemical irritants after council approves ban not yet enacted

Police in Washington, DC used an irritating chemical to disperse a crowd of people gathered on Monday in Lafayette Square who smashed monuments and buildings, after the City Council earlier this month passed a law, which has not yet entered into force, which prohibits those substances from breaking crowds in a "First Amendment Assembly".

Social media posts by journalists in the area on Monday night indicated that protesters attempted to establish a "Black House Autonomous Zone" or "BHAZ," similar to the "police-free" area established in Seattle in recent weeks. . Protesters also placed ropes over a statue of Andrew Jackson in an apparent attempt to knock it down and spray-painted "killer foam" on its pedestal, according to Reuters.

Police moved to the area and were quickly able to eliminate protesters, according to Fox 5 DC. But in doing so, both the US Park Police. USA As the DC police used an irritating chemical, which is a relatively common police tactic to disperse rebel crowds, but one that the Washington DC City Council recently banned in the wake of George Floyd's death and the ensuing unrest.

DC PROTESTORS TRY TO WEAR OUT ANDREW JACKSON'S STATUE AT LAFAYETTE PARK, SET UP & # 39; BHAZ & # 39; NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE

The legislation, passed unanimously earlier this month, but not yet in force, as Mayor Muriel Bowser was sent for review, says that "[c] the MPD will not use chemical irritants to disperse an assembly of the First Amendment". It also limits the ability of DC law enforcement to use riot gear and prohibits "least lethal shells," which are also commonly used when it comes to crowds like the one in Lafayette Square on Monday night. And it requires the mayor of D.C. request that the federal district police follow the same procedures as the city police department.

Police were wearing riot gear, but there were no reports of shells being used against protesters. It is not clear if the meetings could have been cleared otherwise.

THE COUNCIL OF DC APPROVES THE SWEEPING LAW TO PROHIBIT CHOKEHOLDS, SEND THE FORMATION OF & # 39; RACISM AND WHITE SUPREMACY & # 39; FOR POLICE

At the time the law was passed, Bowser raised suspicions about the council's swift effort to pass police and judicial reform without time for public comment and debate.

"As we move forward to consider policing and possible reforms, I urge the council to allow a process where these issues can receive strong public discourse, which I believe will only help increase community acceptance of any proposed reform." , said.

"I am particularly concerned that the Comprehensive Police and Justice Reform Emergency Amendments Act of 2020 and the proposed amendments of which I have become aware modify the laws related to issues such as body worn cameras, laws that they received significant consideration and public opinion when they were designed, and would now be significantly modified by emergency legislation. "

Despite his concerns, and the fact that he has not yet signed the bill, WJLA reported earlier this month that Bowser plans to sign the council's police reforms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The D.C. Police Union More specifically, he warned that the bill was rushing "to capitalize on the momentum of public sentiment, which will avoid a reflective and technical approach to various aspects of its impact on community policing." He also said the bill "created a dangerous path to uncontrolled violence in the District."

Fox News has confirmed that during Monday's unrest, the United States Secret Service asked journalists to leave the nearby White House grounds. The specific reason was not clear.

Also, the historic Episcopal Church of San Juan, often called the Church of the Presidents, was smashed with "BHAZ" spray painted on its pillars. The church became the center of controversy earlier this month when President Trump posed for a photo in front of the fire-damaged building after police cleared protesters.

Chemical irritants were used to clean up the area before the Trump photo shoot, which outraged many and was a contributing factor in the District's ban on the substances.

Edmund DeMarche and Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.