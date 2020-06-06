DC prepares for protests as the mayor joins the & # 39; BLM Plaza & # 39; exhibition

Washington, DC, will close many of the downtown streets on Saturday in preparation for mass protests, just a day after the city's mayor literally highlighted his decision to rename the streets around Plaza de la Black Life ".

Mayor Muriel Bowser added light projections to the area, shortly after the new nickname was painted in huge yellow letters on 16th Street.

“@ MayorBowser's chief of staff, John Falcicchio, just told me that the mayor installed new Black Lives Matter light projections near the White House. They are in two buildings in the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza " NBC reporter Shomari Stone tweeted Friday.

Bowser, whom President Trump criticized as "incompetent," then posted another view of BLM Plaza.

"Are you awake? Here is the view from space", she wrote early Saturday, along with an aerial photo of the DC plaza that has been the scene of mass protests and where high-powered spotlights were installed.

Bowser announced the name change earlier on Friday: "The section of 16th Street in front of the White House is now officially" Black Lives Matter Plaza, "" he wrote.

The name change is widely seen as a public reprimand for President Trump's alleged use of military force to remove protesters from the area days earlier.

Police closed most vehicle traffic near the White House Saturday starting at 6 a.m., the Washington Post reported.