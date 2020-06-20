DC Protesters Knock Down Confederate Statue Torch June 16

Protesters in Washington, D.C., tore down and torched a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike after a day of protests on June 15.

Approximately 80 protesters jumped and cheered after others used ropes to knock down the monument in the Judiciary Square neighborhood on Friday night.

The fallen statue, the only Confederate monument in the nation's capital, was quickly set on fire, with a protester filmed lighting a cigarette on their coals as others chanted "Black lives matter!"

The statue is among many in the United States and cities abroad that have been targeted during civil unrest over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

Officials across the country have promised to reevaluate their monuments, in some cases promising to directly tear them down. In others, protesters have been tasked with severely vandalizing or demolishing controversial statues.

President Trump, late Friday, called for the arrest of everyone involved in the Pike shooting down.

D.C. Police he is not doing his job as they watch a statue being knocked down and burned. These people should be arrested immediately, "said the president. tweeted. "A disgrace for our country!"