DC protesters take down, burn statue of Confederate general

Protesters tore down the only statue of a Confederate general in the nation's capital and set him on fire on June 19, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continued anti-racist protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The cheering protesters jumped from side to side as the 11-foot (3.4-meter) chain-wrapped statue of Albert Pike teetered on its tall granite pedestal before falling backwards, landing in a pile of dust . Then the protesters lit a bonfire and circled it as the statue burned, singing, "There is no justice, there is no peace!" and "No to the racist police!"

Eyewitness accounts and videos posted on social media indicated that the police were on the scene but did not intervene. President Donald Trump quickly tweeted about the overthrow, calling the mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser and writing: “The DC police are not doing their job while watching a statue being downed and burned. These people must be arrested immediately. A disgrace for our country! "

NEWT GINGRICH: PELOSI SPEAKER, MOBS AND MORE: WE ARE GOING TO FOCUS AMERICA ON FREEDOM AND JUSTICE FOR ALL

Retiring protesters read Trump's tweet over a megaphone and cheered it on. After the statue fell, most of the protesters peacefully returned to Lafayette Park near the White House.

The Pike statue has been a source of controversy over the years. The former Confederate general was also a long-time influential leader of the Freemasons, who revere Pike and who paid for the statue. Pike's body is buried in the DC headquarters of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, which also contains a small museum in his honor.

The statue, dedicated in 1901, is located in the Plaza of the Judiciary, about half a mile from the United States Capitol. It was built at the request of the Freemasons who successfully lobbied Congress to grant them land for the statue, provided that Pike was represented in civilian, not military, clothing.

Racial tensions in the country reached a boiling point and spilled onto the streets after Floyd's murder late last month. The video showed a white police officer pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes when the handcuffed black man said, "I can't breathe." The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder.

Civil rights activists and some local government officials in DC had campaigned for years for the statue to be demolished, but needed federal government approval to do so.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, WILL REMOVE THE STATUE OF CHRIST COLUMBUS

“Since 1992, members of the DC Council have asked the federal government to remove the statue of the Confederate Albert Pike (a federal monument on federal land). We unanimously renewed our call to Congress to remove it in 2017, "the DC Council tweeted on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A proposed resolution calling for the removal of the statue referred to Pike as "the main founder of the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War." The Klan connection is a frequent accusation from Pike's critics and one that the Freemasons dispute.