DC protests: Mayor says federal response led larger groups to participate peacefully







His comments come amid nearly two weeks of protests across the country over Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Some protests, including those in the country's capital, became destructive. But in recent days, the protests have remained largely peaceful.

On Saturday, thousands of people descended on the nation's capital to protest, but only one person was arrested, according to a count by the Metropolitan Police Department. President Donald Trump has attributed the presence of the National Guard in the city as a reason for quieter protests.

"What the Americans saw was that federal police forces fired tear gas at peaceful Americans. And how they responded made it clear to the President that Americans would exercise their First Amendment rights and that they would do so peacefully. And what he did really, as you saw, for the remaining days it would result in more and more people being there for peaceful protests, "Bowser told ABC Martha Raddatz in" This Week. "

Tensions between Bowser and Trump have escalated in recent days after federal forces cleared peaceful protesters of Lafayette Square in front of the White House so that the president could walk to the San Juan Episcopal Church for a subsequent session of photos on Monday.

In a letter to the president on Friday, Bowser argued that additional law enforcement men the city is "catching fire" and "adding to the grievances" of protesters. "The protesters have been peaceful, and last night the Metropolitan Police Department did not make a single arrest. I therefore request that all extraordinary law enforcement and the military presence of Washington, DC be withdrawn," the mayor wrote in the letter. , adding that she had ended the state of emergency in DC related to the protests. In a Twitter post, the president lamb the mayor and warned that if she did not treat service members "well," he would bring in a "different group of men and women." When asked about his "fight" with the president during an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Bowser said, "We are not in a fight, but we are in defense of our city." "What we saw last week was basically an invasion of our city. Active duty army troops moved from all over the country to threaten our autonomy," he said. "And what you saw, and I will not reduce it to a dispute, was how I should defend our taxpayers and it is sad to say that we would have to defend ourselves against the federal forces." On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he had ordered the National Guard to begin the process of withdrawing from the nation's capital. The mayor also spoke Sunday in an interview with ABC about the mural painted on several blocks of 16th Street north of the White House adorned with "BLACK LIVES MATTER" in yellow and renaming that area as "Black Lives Matter Plaza." Saturday's protesters added the words "DEFUND THE POLICE" next to the mural. When asked if he would remove those new words, he would not respond directly. "It is not part of the mural, and we certainly encourage expression, but we are using city streets for city art," Bowser told ABC. "Actually, I didn't even get a chance to check it out, Martha. But we, the response we've received from people about Black Lives Matter, the Black Lives Matter mural has been incredible." The mayor joined the thousands of protesters on the streets of the country's capital on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police Department estimated that there were at least 6,000 protesters at various locations at noon, which was before any major event began.

CNN's Kevin Bohn and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.





