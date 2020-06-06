DC’s Longest Running Hero Is [SPOILER], Not Superman

Forget about Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League, Detective Comics' OG is none other than Slam Bradley.

Although characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman have become synonymous with Detective Comics at this point, when it comes to the longevity of characters within the DC universe, none of them has a candle to Slam bradley, even though many casual fans have probably never heard his name. Private investigative wrestler / police consultant Samuel Emerson "Slam" Bradley was introduced to the world in the first issue of Detective Comics, in 1937, when he is embroiled in a mystery involving the attempted theft of a socialite's prized poodle, a Ring. of Chinese crime, and exactly as much racism and chauvinism as one might expect from a comic book of the time.

Slam and his partner, Shorty Morgan, refer to their enemies as "Chinee", "yellow rats" and various other terms that will not be repeated on this site. After saving the day and sharing a passionate kiss with the poodle owner, Slam dismisses her and tells her that she has no time for "women's problems".

In fact, the early Slam stories turned out to be so troublesome in hindsight that it was speculated that it was the reason for a bus's cancellation of the first Detective Comics issues in 2018, though DC never officially confirmed this. While Detective Comics # 27 He saw the introduction of Batman, who quickly became the protagonist of the series, the adventures of Slam would continue to number 152, after which the character was eliminated for decades.

But there is no way to keep Slam Bradley down, and after a triumphant return in Detective Comics # 500, which features PI solving the murder of a retired police officer. Unfortunately, however, Shorty was lost in time. Slam would later appear at number 572 in a celebration of the book's 50th anniversary. In this story, Bradley was associated with Batman, Robin, Elongated Man, and … Sherlock Holmes (who is still alive in the DC Universe).

The character bounced around the DC world in the following years. For a time he worked with the Metropolis Police Department, although he was later considered to be his son, Slam Bradley Jr. Another retcon came in 2001, when Ed Brubaker wrote Slam as a Lifetime Gothamite and retired from the Police Department. Gotham on his bow. Catwoman Trail. In this continuity, Bradley Jr. even has a son with Selena Kyle. Then other retcon, readers discover that Slam was actually the lead detective in the murder case of Roger Elliot, father of Thomas Elliot, also known as Hush.

Slam Sr. would appear later on Darwyn Cooke & # 39; s A new Border (including animated adaptation), as well as various Catwoman books. Recently, Slam Bradley made her first appearance in live action when she appeared in an episode of Batwoman, played by actor Kurt Szarka.

So the boy has come a long way and has been on many adventures. Die Hard may be familiar with DC's first detective hero, but for newcomers, the story of Slam bradley It is worth checking out. Probably avoid the first things.

