DC’s STARGIRL is Based on Geoff Johns’ Late Sister

Stargirl is gaining popularity thanks to her television show, but how many people know that it is based on the sister of DC Comics writer Geoff Johns?

Thanks to the hit Star Girl Television show on CW and DC Universe, more people meet Courtney Whitmore, an inherited heroine who wields the legendary Cosmic Staff and fights crime alongside her stepfather Pat Dugan (aka STRIPE). However, most people don't know Stargirl's long history in DC Comics or her relationship with creator Geoff Johns' real-life sister Courtney Johns.

Originally appeared in July 1999 in the comic, Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E, Courtney Whitmore was a tribute to Johns sister, Courtney, who died in 1996 in the TWA Flight 800 crash at the age of eighteen. Johns was very open about his intentions to honor his sister, and even wrote in a letter to fans that Courtney Whitmore would not only carry her sister's name but also her spirit.

According to Johns, Courtney in real life was smart, funny, and enthusiastic, qualities she wanted to show in her comic book counterpart and later in the Stargirl version of the television series. Johns also described Courtney as optimistic and impartial, telling a story in which her sister once defended a bullied girl and invited her to sit at her friends' table. In the comics, Courtney Whitmore is equally smart and capable, being a talented gymnast and athlete even before assuming the superhero identity of the "Star-Spangled Kid" (later abbreviated as "Stargirl"). He is also very independent and enthusiastic, creating his superhero identity behind his stepfather's back and making him become its partner.

Stargirl eventually joined the Justice Society of America in the comics and provided a youthful energy counterbalance alongside older heroes like the original Green Lantern and Flash or the old boxer Wildcat. Interestingly, although Courtney Whitmore is an original creation of Geoff Johns, she also carries the legacy of two Established DC superheroes including Star-Spangled Boy (Sylvester Pemberton), a Golden Age hero who fought crime with only his athletic ability and Starman (Jack Knight), a superhero who passed him his Cosmic Staff weapon Courtney, imbued with the power of flight and energy manipulation. Despite these ties, Courtney is not directly related to superheroes in the comics and became a heroine due to her desire to help others, something Johns considers very important.

While Geoff Johns has written multiple comics for DC, including Green Lantern and The Flash, Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E It was the first comic he wrote and it has a special meaning for him. Inspired by the family, the comic, and now the TV show based on it, explores the family bond that develops between a stepfather and stepdaughter, showing that family and heroism are determined by more than just blood.

Although Courtney / Stargirl became a fan favorite, she was still a pretty dark superhero in the comics. Possibly due to the fact that Geoff Johns ended up working on live and animated action shows like Justice League Unlimited, Smallville, and Arrow, However, Stargirl began to appear as a guest star in multiple episodes, increasing the audience's awareness of her. This culminated in the Star Girl Television series (produced by Geoff Johns) where Courtney is now the main protagonist.

To further honor Courtney Johns, the creators of the Star Girl The television show created an edited photograph showing Courtney in real life sitting next to Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), showing her link. The photo appears in the show's first episode on a bulletin board in Courtney Whitmore's room as she prepares to move to Nebraska (where she picks up Stargirl's cloak). It is one of several Easter eggs on the show, but one of the most moving given Geoff Johns personal reasons for creating Star Girl.

