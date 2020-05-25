D&D Moral alignments of the main characters of Castlevania

The practice of adapting video games to the screen consisted of almost glitches and glitches until Netflix launched Castlevania. The cast of characters was one of the reasons why it was so successful. They are complex, compelling and fun to watch, with a wide range of fantasy archetypes with a modern game twist. Two-dimensional sprites from Nintendo's vintage franchise now have personalities, ethics, and moral choices.

Using the moral alignments created by the Dungeons and Dragons The franchise is an interesting way to learn more about the cast of characters that make Castlevania exit. If you like board games, it can be an interesting way to compose your next adventure party or determine the moral code of your own hero. Here are nine of the characters that make Castlevania a great show according to their D&D moral alignments.

9 9 Legitimate legal – Sypha





Compassion for the disadvantaged and protection of the defenseless are Sypha's main motivations, and that is fueled by her role as a speaker. The speakers travel from city to city, educating residents and helping them when possible.

This is how a statue trapped in the cyclops crypt ends. She joins forces with Trevor and Alucard primarily to fulfill this purpose and is the driving force behind many of their successes. Sypha's personality and actions tick all the boxes for good legal alignment.

8 Neutral Good – Alucard





Alucard is not an active agent, which makes it literally neutral from the start. This character floats between the human world and the vampire, seeking a balance between the two. He only acts when Trevor and Sypha ask him to wake up, and even then he has to fight a life and death battle with Trevor before voluntarily joining them.

Alucard has no trouble challenging the traditions and will of his father, Dracula, to do the right thing. At the end of season 3, his character seems to overlap in true or even bad Neutral territory.

7 7 Good Chaotic – Trevor





There are some agents of chaos that drive the plot of Castlevania, and Trevor Belmont is the most notable. Good chaotic characters try to do the right thing, but often don't have the planning skills or cautious restraint to make a plan work. That's our main character in a nutshell.

Fortunately, Trevor Belmont knows two characters from the start who is best at planning. The calm resolution of his companions, Sypha and Alucard, is a juxtaposition to their messy and dazzling forms. It's the kind of chemistry you need at a successful adventure party.

6 6 Legal Neutral – Lisa Tepes





Lisa Tepes had some respect for the traditions she grew up with, but she also had her own personal code that made it more important. That's what gave him the courage to knock on Dracula's door and also defines her as a Legal Neutral character.

Dracula himself was likely to have the same alignment during this period, so they were attracted to each other. Finally, it was his death that pushed him into the realm of Evil.

5 5 True neutral – Héctor





Héctor has the mind and maturity of an innocent child, easily led by others, and is likely to switch sides at any time. He has no strong feelings towards the other characters, either on the good or the bad side, content to build the undead monsters for Dracula, and to do his will without asking questions.

Their connection to animals is a demonstration of this, as animals do not have moral codes and are often classified as True Neutrals.

4 4 Chaotic Neutral – Godbrand





Carmilla is absolutely right when she defines Godbrand as someone who lives simply to eat, fight and fornicate. That's more or less what a chaotic neutral character is like. Their own personal and immediate gratification is what motivates them and they don't care who gets hurt in their search.

Acting without thought is a trait of the chaotic neutral person, and it is precisely this behavior that kills Godbrand. She should have thought about Isaac's fierce loyalty to Dracula before opening his big fat mouth about conspiracies against his beloved master.

3 Lawful Evil – The Lindenfeld Judge





Sypha initially thinks that the Lindenfeld Judge has a similar lineup to his, Lawful Good. However, in the discordant and visceral final episode of the third season, we find out that he is actually Lawful Evil.

This lineup is typical of corrupt officials and mercenaries who use their power and strict protocol to hide their heinous crimes, which is what the judge was doing dreadfully all the time.

2 Neutral Evil – Carmilla





She is cruel and vicious, but there is a method for her madness. That is what is at the heart of a Neutral Evil character, and Carmilla is a perfect example. When she befriends Hector, it only takes a few episodes for the audience to discover his true intentions.

In season 3, we found out that Carmilla is part of a vampiric queens cooperative, but part of the suspense comes from the question of how loyal she really is to her friends.

one Chaotic Evil – Dracula





"We follow his intention." This is always the answer Isaac gives when another character asks him about Dracula's plan for war. There is no plan, other than the annihilation of humanity and Dracula's own death.

Alucard best describes this "plan" when he says that his father's plan was merely "the longest suicide note in the world". This is all a great example of how the Chaotic Evil character behaves, and in D&D Tradition is typical when it comes to higher forms of the undead.

