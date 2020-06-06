D&D Moral Alignments Of The Main Characters

One-punch man It is a very exaggerated anime satire: from the invincible hero to the ridiculous sidekicks to the vanquished villains (who, however, are defeated by said invincible hero). Created by the mysterious online artist One, this series has developed a cult for his insanity. story as well as its funny characters.

There are several memorable roles in One-punch man, many of whom have found eternal life on the Internet (as memes). The characters have certain qualities that define who they are, and while this series is meant to make fun of them, each can roughly be classified into categories based on their moral compass. Here are ten of the main characters, ordered according to the Dungeons & Dragons alignment system.

10 Mumen Rider: Legitimate Good (Crusader)

Mumen Rider, or Satoru, is the only hero who seems to care about honor. He is a typical crusader, given his presence in every action scene, regardless of how dangerous it may be for a Class C like him. For example, he launches into battle with the King of the Deep Sea, a monster who effortlessly hit people like Genos.

Mumen Rider also seems to show deep loyalty to people like Saitama, as he has been protected by him multiple times. This is seen when you try to write her a thank you letter (even though it is not over yet).

9 9 Cyborg Demon – Neutral Good (Benefactor)

Demon Cyborg is the Genos superhero name, quite inappropriate because he is the kindest person / robot one could ever meet. In addition to perennially annoying Saitama to make him a better fighter, Genos is ready to fight any villain who dares (tries) to hurt his precious master.

Genos' ambitions slowly change throughout the series, from seeking revenge for his family to becoming a true hero in the service of those weaker than himself, true signs of the Benefactor.

8 Tornado Of Terror – Chaotic Good (Rebel)

Tatsumaki is called Tornado of Terror because of the havoc it causes anyone stupid enough to stand in their way. Although he generally exudes an aura of arrogance, like when he hit Genos on the wall for scolding her, he takes his position at the top of the S-Class list very seriously (given Blast's absence).

Tatsumaki displays various rebellious traits, such as her refusal to listen to the advice of people smarter than herself, such as Silver Fang, for example. In either case, he usually manages to get the job done, so not much can be said about his attitude.

7 7 Silver Fang – Legal Neutral (Judge)

As one of the oldest heroes, Silver Fang has been blessed with wisdom and restraint. As a judge, he has incredible perceptual abilities, being able to see through Saitama's ridiculous appearance and identify his true power. Silver Fang is neutral in situations of moral responsibility, as evidenced by his lack of interruption while Tanktop Black Hole was spreading rumors that Saitama was responsible for destroying the home of innocent citizens.

He shows no prejudice, not even in his own favor, admonishing Charanko for boasting of Silver Fang's prowess against the clearly superior Saitama.

6 6 Bald with Cape – True Neutral (Undecided)

Caped Baldy is the unfortunate but hilarious superhero name given to Saitama. Considering his unclassifiable strength levels, Saitama spends most of his boring time on his mind. His existential personality makes him unable to feel most emotions, especially since he has nowhere else to go but to get depressed.

Saitama is the definition of an undecided character; There's nothing he has a strong opinion on, whether it's world peace or hero politics (excluding that mosquito, of course).

5 5 Metal Bat – Caotic Neutral (Free Spirit)

Metal Bat embodies the free spirit: it does what it wants, as long as it has confidence in its own abilities. However, it can sometimes be irresponsible, for example, when it destroys the marble from Melzargard's brain without worrying about how it works or how it can be used.

Except for his sister Zenko, Metal Bat has no respect for anyone else. This is probably because he is practically invulnerable to damage, as seen when he is unfazed by the attacks of the Centipede Major, and then manages to destroy his powerful opponent with a single blow.

4 4 Sweet Mask – Lawful Evil (Dominator)

Amai Mask, or Beautifully Masked Sweet Mask, is a classic Dominator. He has openly stated that the only reason he does not rise to the S-Class is to prevent the "weak" from doing so as well. Therefore, he prefers to be the bottleneck on the way to the higher ranks (which is why Atomic Samurai's disciples cannot cross from Class A).

Mask cannot tolerate evil in any way, but his reaction to monsters is quite aggressive. For example, when he coldly murders a group of dark matter thieves by declaring that they are evil and serving his sentence himself.

3 Speed-o’-Sound Sonic – Neutral Evil (Malefactor)

Speed-o & # 39; -Sound Sonic is the grumpiest character in the series, mainly because his attempts to consistently and inevitably defeat Saitama meet with a humiliating failure (especially annoying when Saitama calls him things like Jack O & # 39; Lantern Panic). Malefactor, Sonic sees no difference between good and evil, attacking people with indiscriminate cruelty.

He is allowed to be a hitman, doing whatever job he is given as long as the pay is high enough, for example, when he attacks the Paradise Group on behalf of Mr. Monier.

2 Boros – Neutral Evil (Malefactor)

Boros has spent eons as the most powerful being in the galaxy / universe. He resembles Saitama because they are both incredibly bored of having no one strong enough to fight. However, unlike Caped Baldy, Boros chooses to go looking for opponents to quench his thirst.

He is a malefactor because he cares little for the destroyed star systems he leaves behind him. In the end, however, Boros comes to terms with his passing, thanking Saitama for giving him the battle of his life, even though he didn't win.

one Garou – Chaotic Evil (Destroyer)

Garou, the former student of Silver Fang, despises heroes with a vengeance. In fact, he has shown his support for the monsters since childhood, cheering on the villains while watching television (since he felt bad for them for never winning). As an adult, Garou has become a Destroyer, seeking only to destroy any self-proclaimed hero that he manages to find.

He doesn't care much for superhero classes, attacking those much weaker than him with a twisted sense of pride. The only tender emotions it shows are directed at a bullied child, as he sees himself in the young child.

