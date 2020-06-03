De Blasio asks Cuomo to apologize to New York police as the small dispute continues despite the riots

Mayor Bill de Blasio call Governor Andrew Cuomo to apologize to the New York police, as the dispute between the two Democratic politicians showed no signs of abating even though New York City was ripped apart by riots.

In the last salvo between the two, de Blasio said Cuomo owed an apology to the police officers who have been fighting the riots for several nights in the city.

"He dishonored the men and women of the NYPD in a way absolutely inappropriate for any leader," de Blasio said in 1010 wins talk radio Tuesday.

"Any elected official who blames the NYPD while they were there fighting on the streets to restore order, protect people, that's embarrassing."

The mayor added: "He owes an apology to 36,000 working men and women who have been risking their lives for all of us."

De Blasio's comments come after Cuomo called De Blasio's riot management in the city a "disgrace", even going so far as to say that it has the power to "displace" the mayor.

"The New York police and the mayor didn't do their job last night, I think so," Cuomo said Tuesday.

"It has 38,000 people from the New York Police, it is the largest police department in the United States of America," he said. "Use 38,000 people and protect property. Use the police, protect property and people. Watch the videos, it was a disgrace."

He went on to say that his "option is to displace the mayor … bring in the National Guard" and essentially "take over." However, he said, "I don't think we are at that point."

The tit-for-tat is just the latest in the long feud between the New York duo.

In Tuesday night, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City said "Hannity"That Cuomo should remove De Blasio from his post.

"The Blasio-Cuomo problem is a special problem," said Giuliani. "They hate each other. And frankly, de Blasio is completely incompetent. And the governor, really in good conscience, should replace him because he is the only reason the New York City Police Department is not acting."

"And it really wasn't fair that the governor attacked the police department. He should have attacked de Blasio."

NY Police Commissioner Dermot Shea also tore Cuomo's comments about the effectiveness of the New York police.

"Any comment blaming where we are at, on the situation, on the backs of the men and women of this police department who are risking their lives, Neil (Cavuto), I think is embarrassing and (should) be ashamed of themselves" Shea said. "Your world& # 39 ;. "There is politics and there is what is right and that is a shameful comment."

De Blasio announced earlier on Tuesday than at 8 p.m. The curfew for the city will last until the end of the week.

Looters continued to break into stores in New York City later Tuesday night and into the morning, despite the curfew, but reports indicated the scene was much quieter than it had been the last few nights.

As part of the improved measures, the police installed checkpoints on the streets to block unauthorized vehicles. In some places, as protesters continued marching into the night, there was relative calm. But evidence of vandalism was once again visible in some parts of the city.