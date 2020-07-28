De Blasio believes New York should reexamine the seal representing Native Americans

Mayor Bill de Blasio pledged Monday to reexamine the official New York City seal on his depiction of a Native American in loincloths and an early settler holding a rope with a bow at its end.

"It is the kind of thing that a commission should carefully consider and decide if it still makes sense for the 21st century," said the mayor in his daily briefing.

The comment came in response to a question from a WCBS journalist, who asked if the new "Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission" by De Blasio or another entity "is looking at that seal and wondering how relevant it is these days."

The centennial emblem depicts "Sinister, a Manhattan Indian" with two eagle feathers clutching a bow, according to the official New York City website. He also holds a shield next to the colonial man, identified as Dexter, a sailor.

The rope holding the settler is identified as a plumb line, a tool used to measure the depth of water.

"It is an important symbol and we should examine it," the mayor said when asked to explain his views during an appearance at NY1's "Inside City Hall" on Monday night.

"I think this symbol can be seen in different ways, but it's really worth looking at it carefully."

He added: "Look, I mean, it says 1625 right there."

"It's 2020. It's a very different time," said de Blasio. "We should think about all of our symbols and I think it is a healthy thing."