De Blasio called after quoting Karl Marx during a radio interview

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio quoted Karl Marx, author of the "Communist Manifesto," on Friday, causing a setback on social media.

Noting that he was not focused on the interests of the elite, De Blasio told WNYC radio: "I am tempted to borrow Karl Marx here." According to the New York Post, he added: "There is a famous quote that" the state is the executive committee of the bourgeoisie "and I use it openly to say" no. "

"Actually, I read that when I was young and said, 'This is not how it is supposed to be,'" he said.

De Blasio's press secretary apparently agreed that his boss would quote the father of communism to make his point.

"Show me the lie!" He tweeted along with De Blasio's comments. "Bill de Blasio's press secretary appreciates his boss's materialistic approach to communism," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz tweeted.

Not all were so supportive, posting criticism of the philosopher.

De Blasio has long been criticized in some quarters for his progressive interests, which include implementing a $ 15 minimum wage, raising taxes on the wealthy, and eliminating private health insurance.