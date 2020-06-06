De Blasio can no longer "hide behind" his black wife, children, says a New York official

Public defender Jumaane Williams has just personally criticized Bill de Blasio's handling of the Big Apple protests, accusing the mayor of using his biracial family as a political shield.

"This is me talking, like, you can no longer hide behind your black wife and children," Williams said during a press conference broadcast live on Facebook on Friday.

"You are exposed now. We are at a time when we need your leadership. It is not there," Williams said.

A spokeswoman for the mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

De Blasio's wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray, is black and they share two biracial children, Dante, 23, and Chiara, 25.

In 2013, 15-year-old Dante, sporting an inflated Afro, starred in a campaign advertisement for his father's mayoral career which, according to some experts, helped De Blasio achieve a primary career.

A year later, thousands of police turned their backs on the mayor at funerals for a couple of officers who were shot just weeks after an interview in which De Blasio said he and McCray had taught Dante about the "dangers "What the Police Represented for Black Youth

Williams' rebuke comes a day after De Blasio was booed onstage at a George Floyd memorial in Brooklyn.

When the mayor tried to tell the crowd, "Black lives matter in New York," an interceptor yelled, "Not for you!" even when McCray was next to De Blasio.

And in an echo of the 2014 police funeral, much of the crowd turned their backs on the mayor before he finished speaking.

On Friday, Williams said New York police should adopt a non-intervention approach for protesters protesting beyond 8 p.m. from the city. curfew, rather than closing them aggressively.

"Don't put additional stress points and say you should already be home," he said, before blaming the mayor for failing to ensure that the protests remain peaceful.

"It's as if you weren't even trying. I don't know how much you care about presenting a plan right now. I guess it's nice to show up at a George Floyd memorial, but where's his plan?" Williams asked.

Pressed in his Facebook comment, Williams later said: "This time it's not about the mayor's family or just one family, but the thousands of families and people across the city who are looking for leadership and action but don't get that. . "