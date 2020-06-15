De Blasio from New York responds to Cuomo's threat to close Manhattan due to social distancing from coronaviruses

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday responded to Governor Andrew Cuomo's threat to close Manhattan again if the city did not better implement social distancing, saying through a representative that "jailing people" is not the answer.

"We must balance security with the need for people to reopen their businesses," a city spokeswoman said in an email.

“We had social distancing ambassadors throughout the weekend distributing masks and encouraging people to disperse after shopping.

"These businesses are allowed to be open according to the governor's guidelines and we do not believe that jailing people or taking their lives is the answer."

Hours earlier, Cuomo had announced that he would shut down Manhattan and the Hamptons on Long Island again amid the coronavirus if his "local governments" did not do a better job of controlling mockers who were not appropriately socially estranged and wearing masks, particularly Outside Bars and restaurants.

"We are not going to go back to that dark place," Cuomo promised, referring to the peak of the pandemic in the state, when almost 800 people died in one day from the contagion.

"People send videos of these violations," the governor said of the dishonest residents, hundreds of whom have been seen in close-knit party videos, many without masks, around St. Marks Place in East Village in Manhattan in recent days. .

