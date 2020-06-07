De Blasio: NYC to Cut NYPD Funding, Shift It to Social Services

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he would comply with protesters' demands by shifting NYPD funds toward social services.

During his daily briefing, the mayor addressed the protests that have gripped the city and the nation for nearly two weeks after George Floyd's death while in police custody. De Blasio announced a series of reforms proposed by a working group on racial inclusion, one of which was to transfer funds from the police force to youth initiatives.

“The details will be resolved in the budget process in the coming weeks. But, I want people to understand that we are committed to changing resources to ensure that the focus is on our youth, ”said de Blasio.

ASK DE BLASIO TO WAIVE TREND IN TWITTER AFTER NYPD DEFENSE

De Blasio did not disclose how much funds he intended to divert from the New York City police annual budget. The New York Times noted that the NYPD budget was $ 6 billion and represented 6 percent of the proposed fiscal budget for 2021 NYC.

He said the details of any budget reallocations would be resolved before the July 1 deadline.

"We are committed to seeing a change in funding for youth services, for social services, that will literally happen over the next three weeks, but I am not going to go into detail because it is subject to negotiation and we want to find out what makes sense. "said de Blasio.

Other measures included shifting smaller responsibilities, such as applying for street vendors away from New York Police and hiring "community ambassadors" to connect police departments and local communities.

EARLY NEW YORK CITY LIFTING CURFEW AMONG PROTESTS GEORGE FLOYD, BY BLASIO DICE

De Blasio has come under fire during the protests, and many opponents say he sided with the police too often.

When he attempted to give a speech at a memorial service in Brooklyn for George Floyd last week, protesters yelled at him with chants of "Black lives matter!" and "George Floyd". Many people in the crowd turned their backs on him and started booing the mayor.

De Blasio also announced Sunday morning that the city's curfew would end immediately, due in part to the success of organizing more peaceful protests in the past few days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mayor has also faced pressure from his own Criminal Justice Office, in which employees signed a statement demanding reforms of support from De Blasio, including a ban on bottlenecks.

The mayor did not address the other reforms during his Sunday morning speech.