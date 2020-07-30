De Blasio, NYPD scapegoats for shootings without proof

They are starting to run out of excuses.

The mayor and police have repeatedly blamed the closure of a coronavirus-related court for the explosion of armed violence that was shaking the city, but firearm cases are making their way through the criminal justice system to the same rate than last year, according to research from the Post.

The revelations came after The Post showed that the New York police data itself did not support their claims that bail reform and early release from prison for coronavirus were driving the increase.

"It's a combination of things: bail reform, COVID releases from prison, court closing, which has Rikers (Island) half where they were," said department head Terence Monahan. at a press conference on July 6, seeking to explain the 70-percent increase in shootings this year. Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor de Blasio also blamed the court closing for the increase, and Shea called the tie "undisputed" on Monday.

But the data tell another story.

In December 2019, when city officials touted a record low in shootings, there were 2,285 cases of open weapons in Gotham, with 13 percent of suspects awaiting trial, according to an analysis by The Post.

In July 2020, with shots fired at levels similar to those of the 1990s, the courts had 2,181 cases of open firearms and 10 percent in prison, or 104 fewer cases of pending weapons, according to the data.

In addition, of the 1,957 people who faced gun charges on the streets in July, which is 27 fewer than in December, only 2 percent, or 39 people, were arrested again for a firearm, according to data obtained by The Post.

There were also more gun appearances and murders between April and June compared to October and December last year, with 819 in the three-month period this year compared to 642 last year, court data shows.

But that hasn't stopped police commissioner and De Blasio from punishing the courts, both blocking his message, alleging that the slowdown caused by the coronavirus closings was behind the shooting.

"If we had normal full function, this is everyone and the New York police, prosecutors, judges, court system, if everything worked normally some of the people who commit violence would not be on the street," said de Blasio .

Shea has repeatedly pointed her finger at the judicial system, especially when asked about the sharp decline in firearm arrests after her announcement to disband the controversial crime unit, which was tasked with pulling weapons out of streets.

Responding on behalf of the department, New York Police Chief Michael LiPetri did not dispute The Post's findings on Wednesday, but blamed the increased shooting on a "perfect storm" of criminal justice reforms, with fewer suspects. on bail and reducing prison terms for gun cases compared to last year.

"With the courts closing, there have also been no grand jury investigations … I'm not talking about a simple firearm arrest for the person who found you in possession of a firearm," said LiPetri. "More people are released by their own recognition and fewer people are accused of being a big problem."

"There must be swift and certain justice as a deterrent to carrying an illegal weapon in New York City."

Shootings have increased in recent weeks with the city registering 234 shooting incidents and 291 victims in the past month, according to the NYPD released Monday. That's more than 200 percent from the same time last year, the data shows.

At the same time, firearm arrests have fallen off a cliff and police officers arrested making 60 percent fewer firearm collars in the past month, according to New York police data released Monday.

Additionally, city data shows that approximately 3 percent of all gun cases go to trial.

State Court Administration Office spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said it was "absurd, patently false and ridiculous" to blame the courts, which have been operating remotely or with reduced capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, for armed violence.

Many city DAs have publicly rebuked the allegations.

Criminal justice expert Richard Aborn criticized city officials for playing what he described as a "blame game" that will only "further destabilize an already dangerous situation."

“The three legs of the system, the police, the district attorneys and the courts, are critical and all three have to work together. everyone faces challenges, "said Aborn, chairman of the Citizen Crimes Commission.

"The people of New York City have no interest in hearing leaders blaming each other for the increased shooting," said Aborn. "What interests people is to see that the leadership defends if it is with the community and says how they are going to stop the shootings."

But Aborn added, "There has been no consistent and stable plan."

The mayor's response echoed that of the New York police.

"The mayor and the commissioner have been clear: it is a perfect storm," said spokesman Bill Neidhardt. "Not only are the courts not fully open, but they are still noticing that there is a historical pandemic and an economic crisis right now."