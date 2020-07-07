De Blasio plans to reopen New York's child care centers as soon as next week after the coronavirus closes.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he plans to reopen 3,000 child care centers in the city as soon as next week.

During a press conference Tuesday, de Blasio said the city's Board of Health would reconsider plans to open child care centers, saying its closings have been "really, very difficult for parents."

BLASIO DECEIVES CORONAVIRUSES BY ITCHING IN VIOLENCE

"I am hopeful that the Health Board can move forward today," de Blasio said.

De Blasio said that, at this point, he expects the child care centers to reopen by July 13, while following strict state requirements.

Upon reopening, the centers would not have more than 15 children per room and would continue to distance themselves. The city would also require both staff and children to wear face covers, will require daily health screenings, and frequent cleaning and disinfection. The mayor also said there would be a "limited exchange of items, including toys."

CUOMO SAYS "NO DECISION" ON WHETHER NEW YORK SCHOOLS WILL OPEN IN THE FALL BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES

"We are ready to leave, and awaiting your approval," de Blasio said. "One thing we see the data showing is the low infection rates among children."

He added: "Let's be clear, this is important. We want parents to have safe and good options."

De Blasio said the New York City Board of Health will vote on reopening Tuesday afternoon.

DE BLASIO SAYS NYC & # 39; CAN'T GO FORWARD & # 39; WITH PHASE 3 INDOOR DINNER AMONG A SURGERY IN CASES OF CORONAVIRUSES

Childcare centers have been closed in New York City for children of nonessential workers since the start of the pandemic.

New York City entered its Phase 3 reopening on Monday, but was unable to move forward with the food inside.

As of Tuesday, New York City reported more than 217,000 positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and more than 18,500 deaths.