De Blasio privileges Black Lives Matter protests in defiance of the law

Mayor Bill de Blasio has banned large gatherings in the city until the end of September, saying, "We can't have that while we're focusing on health right now." But he is making a big exception: the Black Lives Matter protests.

"This is a particular moment in the history of the United States where 400 years of oppression, 400 years of racism are being addressed in a very, very powerful way that cannot be compared to anything else," he says, "and the voices of the people needed to be heard. " . "

Privileging some speeches will surely infuriate everyone who cannot get together when they think it is just as important; He basically begs any group with pride to also challenge the ban.

And rightly so, because the mayor is engaging in blatant discrimination from the point of view, which is blatantly unconstitutional, and guarantees that the courts will support those who challenge him.

De Blasio's Heck (along with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Attorney General Tish James) is already under a federal court order not to ban large outdoor religious gatherings, after three Orthodox Jews and two Catholic priests went to court because protests were allowed but no services.

Other federal courts have issued similar rulings in Kentucky and Kansas.

The plaintiffs noted that De Blasio himself violated the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people when he attended a protest in Cadman Square. His administration evicted Hasidic children from a park days later for breaking that same edict.

Any worthy court will face the same injustice in an effort to ban any large gathering that expresses or celebrates almost anything, say ethnic or neighborhood pride, as long as the mayor explicitly allows the mass gathering "speech" of that he considers it important

The law could not be clearer: elected officials cannot discriminate in this way; de Blasio looks like a fanatic or an idiot for trying.