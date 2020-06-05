De Blasio reprimands NYPD for arresting delivery boy after curfew

Mayor de Blasio chided New York police in a tweet Friday morning for arresting a food delivery man in Upper Manhattan after the city's curfew went into effect, despite being considered a "essential worker".

The mayor said arrests of essential workers by police "must stop" as the city continues to impose 8 p.m. curfew to put down the looting.

"I just got off the phone with @NYPDShea after watching the disturbing video of a delivery man arrested by police while doing his job." the mayor wrote.

"This is NOT acceptable and must be stopped. Food delivery is an essential job and is exempt from the curfew, "he added.

A New York police spokesman said in an email that a delivery man was arrested on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday night, but was released after verifying his credentials.

The mayor, a notorious critic of New York journalists, also said he would "protect" the rights of journalists covering protests in the city.

"The same goes for journalists who cover protests and do their jobs." he wrote.

“They are also essential workers. We will protect your rights. The public depends on the information they provide. You will get NYPD to fix this right away, "he added.