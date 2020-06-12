De Blasio says that everything that bears the name of Robert E. Lee in New York & # 39; has to go & # 39; in the midst of an effort to change the name of the streets

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that nothing should be named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee "at this point in history" as officials push for the name change for the named streets. by Lee and fellow Confederate General Stonewall Jackson at a Brooklyn military base.

"At this point in history, nothing should name Robert E. Lee," de Blasio told reporters. "Anything that bears his name must go to this city."

"And by the way," added Blasio de Lee, "he was someone who was supposed to follow his oath to the United States of America and the United States Army and he didn't."

THE GOVERNOR OF VIRGINIA ANNOUNCES THE REMOVAL OF THE STATUE OF ROBERT E. LEE IN RICHMOND

On Thursday, Representatives Max Rose, D-N.Y. E Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., They sent a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper requesting that Stonewall Jackson Drive and General Lee Avenue at the Fort Hamilton Army facility be given different nicknames.

Both Lee and Jackson were stationed at the base in the 1840s, with Lee serving as a post engineer between 1841 and 1846.

"We hope they act quickly to rename the streets of Fort Hamilton and all the places named after Confederate figures," said the letter from Rose and Clarke.

"It is impossible to disentangle the identities of these men as individuals in the cause who rebelled against our nation to defend," he continued. "The military bases and assets of the United States must be named after men and women who have served our nation with honor and distinction, and not seek to separate them to defend white supremacy."

In 2017, a memorial plaque commemorating Lee was removed from a tree outside the St. Johns Episcopal Church near the base, following protests and racial violence in Charlottesville. Lee was a member of the parish church board.

George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month revitalized the debate over Confederate memorials and other memorabilia across the United States. Former prominent military leaders, including former CIA Director David Petraeus, have called for the name change of the military bases named in honor of Confederate officers.

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted: “These monumental and very powerful foundations have become part of a Great American Heritage and a […] story of Winning, Victory and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these sacred grounds, and won two world wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. "