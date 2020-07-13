De Blasio visits murdered 1-year-old Brooklyn mother and promises to catch the killer

Mayor Bill de Blasio visited the grieving mother of a 1-year-old Brooklyn boy killed by a stray bullet on Monday, paying his respects and vowing to catch the responsible man.

"I told her we were here for her," Hizzoner revealed to reporters after the meeting in the same Bedford-Stuyvesant block where the tragic boy Davell Gardner was killed on Sunday night. "That we were all feeling what she feels, somehow."

Gardner, just two months before his second birthday, was shot in the stomach when at least two gunmen opened fire at a family barbecue outside the Raymond Bush Playground.

Three adult men who attended the meeting were also injured in the shooting.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea visited the mother on Monday morning, but authorities did not immediately identify a suspect or motive in the attack.

"We are going to be here for her, the whole community," de Blasio said after the brief meeting of approximately three minutes that was held out of the reach of journalists.

The mayor also promised to bring those responsible to justice, following a request the previous Monday by Gardner's grandmother to catch the "bastards" behind the murder.

"We are going to find that person," de Blasio told reporters. "I guarantee it."