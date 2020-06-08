De Blasio will be remembered for turning New York into a "war zone" in the George Floyd riots, says former New York Police Commissioner

New York City residents will not easily forgive Mayor Bill de Blasio for his response to the violence and looting that turned the city's streets into a "war zone" after the death of George Floyd, he told Fox News. former New York Police and Fire Commissioner Howard Safir. on Sunday.

De Blasio "was very slow on the first curfew, and if you look at Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue, his legacy makes New York look like a ghost town or war zone," Safir told Jon Scott in "Fox Report."

"For the first four or five days, he basically told the NYPD to let the protesters vent, and we saw the result of that. There are a lot of stores and small merchants that are robbed, looted and can't do business."

Safir made the comment replying to a Sunday morning cheep in which de Blasio announced an early end to the city's curfew amid George Floyd's protests, a move that Safir called "bold" and "ambitious."

Last week, de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo said the violence, which left stores looted and police vehicles burned, gave them no choice but to impose a curfew, even when they insisted they were with the crowd of protesters. peaceful, some of whom interacted. peacefully with the police in previous demonstrations.

Safir blamed De Blasio for the riots, arguing that he was limiting the officers' ability to do their jobs properly.

"I just hope that the New York police can do what they have to do if violence occurs," he said.

Later, when asked to react to the growing calls to "fire the police", Safir expressly replied: "I think it is a terrible idea."

Jack Durschlag and Jon Scott of Fox News contributed to this report.