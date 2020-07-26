De Blasio wrecks the Yankees by inviting Trump to pitch the first pitch

President Trump is not fit for pinstripes, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor criticized the New York Yankees for inviting "hatred for their pitcher's mound" by allowing President Trump to pitch the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month.

"After CONDEMNING racism, the next step is not to invite him to his pitcher's mound," de Blasio tweeted Saturday.

"For executives who have aligned themselves with hate, you are on the wrong side of history and morale," he added.

The mayor, meanwhile, praised Yankees and Washington Nationals players who knelt in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement before the national anthem was played on opening day earlier this week.

Trump said he plans to pitch the first field in front of a nearly empty stadium in the Bronx when the Yankees take on their arch rivals, and the mayor's favorite team, the Boston Red Sox, on August 15.

The visit to Trump's mound will mark the first time he has participated in the long presidential tradition.

"They say:" How is the crowd going to be? "And you know, it's like you don't have a crowd, there was no such thing that was interesting," Trump predicted Thursday.