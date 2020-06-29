De Blasio's "open streets" quickly fade, sparking fights between neighbors

It is open season in the "open streets" of the city.

Citywide drivers are blatantly discarding the barriers blocking the streets established as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to provide an outdoor recreation space amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Frustrated New Yorkers told The Post that they had to take control of street closings in their own hands as motorists flaunt the program, and that it has even caused tug-of-war between neighbors.

"Within the first week it was clear that some neighbors did not like the impediment of the open street barrier, so they would just tear it down," said Noel Hidalgo of Greenpoint of the traffic clot on Berry Street between North 12th Street and Broadway

"It has been a war of attrition, to the point that yesterday the remaining branches of a blue wooden barrier were sprayed by a driver."

Launched in mid-May, de Blasio's "Open Streets" initiative has so far restricted motorists from approximately 67 miles of roads in the Big Apple, aiming to close the 100 miles so residents can get fresh air while still distancing themselves socially.

While "open streets" are in effect between 8 a.m. And at 8 p.m., motorists making deliveries or dropping people can still drive slowly, and city utility, emergency and utility vehicles are fine, too.

But despite the ban on unnecessary traffic, some drivers have been removing the allegedly pedestrian squares and moving the New York police police's blue-wood and metal locks so they can pass, residents at multiple locations told The Post.

"Drivers dodge the barricade, they just move it," Larry Barbieri said of a closure on East Seventh Street between Caton and Ditmas avenues in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn.

Cars on East Seventh Street were seen driving around the barricades installed along the intersections on Friday, including one that was smashed.

Barbieri, the owner of a landscaping business, said he disagreed with the closure of the street in his neighborhood, arguing that it was unnecessary since playgrounds are open and "ruins traffic."

But Cynthia King, who owns a nearby dance studio, said she and other residents like the closure and that they have been raising the barriers when they moved in.

"We keep putting them back on," said King. "I live on the block and I love the closure of the street … It is good to have all the neighbors and socialize more."

"I am primarily a driver, but I definitely prefer closed streets over highway access," added King.

A city council spokesman said enforcing open streets is a collective responsibility, with the Department of Transportation, local New York police precincts and community organizations.

"The vast majority of drivers respect the program," said Mitch Schwartz in a statement.

"DOT patrols the closings with in-person checks and social media monitoring, and they work with relevant agencies like the New York Police to fix problems as they arise."

A New York police spokeswoman said the department does not track the number of complaints about broken barriers, but that "as we become aware of broken or damaged barriers, we replace them."

"Community volunteers and partners, DOT staff, and local district New York City police officers control the barriers."

But some of the "open streets" have sparked bitter fights between neighbors, with some trying to force the closings and others to rebel against them.

On Ascan Avenue in Forest Hills, Queens, drivers were seen last week simply circling the barrier and down the block, which feeds busy Queens Boulevard, for most of the day.

Sometime in the afternoon, the parents come to reset the metal barriers, then the tiffs begin, the locals said.

"They make me explode!" Carmine Polito, 67, said a man played soccer with his son next to the open-air restaurant at the Portofino restaurant, which he has owned and operated for 46 years.

“I say that people are trying to have dinner, can you play on the street or in the park? He said, "So what ?!" He looked at me like I was crazy! So I say, I'm opening the barricade! Polito said.

“They are supposed to have a policeman here. There is no police here, "he added.

Arlind Belegu, a building superintendent on the block, said fights between parents who want their children to play in the open space and others on the block can get hot.

"A father threatened my doorman," said Belegu. "His son was playing on the steps and my doorman asked him to stop, the father said to my doorman:" You touch my son and I will knock you unconscious! "

Meanwhile, a parent in Crown Heights said it took only a day since the closure of a block on Prospect Place between Brooklyn Avenue and New York Avenue was launched for someone to move the barriers.

“I sent my children there when it opened. The next day, we couldn't do it, "said John Buckholz." By the time the kids had raised the barriers on one side of the block, someone had pushed them off the other side. "

Buckholz said he takes his children to open streets in other neighborhoods so they can ride their bikes on the street. He blamed the city for not effectively communicating the purpose and rules of the program, saying that closing near his home was doomed from the start.

"It was presented randomly and with little community attention," he said. "De Blasio didn't care about this or wanted to, and it shows."

The City Council spokesman said: "We have more work to do, but we are committed to giving all New Yorkers the breath of fresh air they deserve."

