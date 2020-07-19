De Gea's mistakes lead Chelsea to beat Man U to reach the FA Cup final

At least David De Gea was saved from having a crowd inside Wembley to witness his latest mistakes on Manchester United's goal.

With goals set to beat United 3-1 on Sunday, Chelsea will return to the national stadium on August 1 to face Arsenal in a FA Cup final in London.

De Gea's first error occurred in the 11th minute of the first half's halting time. Olivier Giroud's skillful touch at close range from the center of César Azpilicueta was pushed to his own goal by De Gea.

United, who was rocked by Eric Bailly being hospitalized with a head injury in the first half, returned to the field early for the start of the second half, but was just as sloppy.

Jumping to his left, De Gea allowed Mason Mount's long-range attack to pierce through his gloves. United's guilt for the goal was shared in the 46th minute as Brandon Williams gifted the ball around the midline with an out-of-place pass that Mount took advantage of.

"David knows he should have saved the second goal, but that has already been done," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. "It is difficult for an archer to make peace, other than David making two or three fantastic saves later.

"But you see Brandon … he probably feels a little responsible and the rest of the half was absolutely outstanding."

He summed up United's misfortune that the third goal at age 74 came from captain Harry Maguire when he accidentally passed the ball over De Gea on the near post, under pressure from Chelsea Antonio Rüdiger.

Sergio Romero usually plays in United's goal in the FA Cup. De Gea had not played in the competition since the 2018 final when Chelsea beat United.

With three years remaining on De Gea's contract, United has a dilemma about the future of one of its highest-paid players who was once considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

United can often rely on winning a penalty kick. But even winning a 19th spot of the season, converted by Bruno Fernandes in '85 after Anthony Martial suffered a foul from Callum Hudson-Odoi, couldn't bring about a late return.

It means that Frank Lampard's first season as Chelsea manager will end with a cup final. It will be a more difficult route to a second final in August, with Chelsea losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.

"We don't want to get too far ahead," said Lampard, who won the FA Cup four times as a Chelsea player. "But we can certainly enjoy the performance and the result."

In this pandemically delayed season finale, which prevents fans from attending games, Solskjaer is also pursuing continental glory through the Europa League with United.

Chelsea and United will hope to secure places in the Champions League in the final final week of the Premier League season, and will not rely on winning continental competitions to qualify.

Leicester collapse

Leicester's 3-0 loss at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday means that the 2016 champions are at risk of leaving the top four after being there since September.

Fifth, United remains only behind Leicester in the goal difference and has a game on hand against West Ham on Wednesday before playing against Brendan Rodgers' team on Sunday.

Chelsea are one point ahead of Leicester as they enter Wednesday's match for newly crowned champion Liverpool and Sunday's final against Wolverhampton.

DOUBLE KANE

Tottenham's victory over Leicester was secured by Harry Kane by opening the opener before scoring twice to bring his score to 23 goals in this injury-restricted season.

Tottenham, who rose to sixth place in his quest for a place in the Europa League, took the lead in the sixth minute after Son Heung-min raced to Kane's pass before sending a shot that was deflected by James Justin.

Lucas Moura played for Kane for a low finish in '37 and the Brazilian replaced the striker three minutes later for a shot huddled in the far corner.

DECLINE

Bournemouth is in relegation trouble after being defeated 2-0 by Southampton, remaining second to last.

Bournemouth is three points below Watford, in 17th place, with a goal difference less and after having played one more game before the end of the season next weekend at Everton.

After Danny Ings' first game, Bournemouth thought he had secured a point in the second half's arrest when. But Sam Surridge's goal was discarded by VAR for offside against Callum Wilson.

And Bournemouth's frustration was compounded in the ninth minute of halting time by Southampton substitute Che Adams scoring a second.