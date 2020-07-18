De Kooning's Treasure, Calder's Art Found in the Hospital Warehouse

When Stony Brook Southampton Hospital staff needed space for additional fans and hospital beds during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they ventured into an old warehouse in the dialysis room, and were surprised by what they found.

Leaning against dusty walls and piled on the floor among wooden pallets was a treasure trove: more than 100 works of art by some of the world's greatest abstract expressionists, many of whom had called the Hamptons their home.

"I was shaking when I saw it," said Vincent Manzo, an art and antiques consultant who was one of the first to see paintings and prints by Willem de Kooning, Robert Dash and Alexander Calder, among others, in the long-forgotten hideaway. .

Manzo said they called him shortly after the discovery to help evaluate the works, which are primarily lithographs, drawings, and some woodblock sculptures that date back to the 1950s and 1980s.

"It was a great discovery," he said, adding that he was reluctant at first to enter a hospital during the pandemic, but was so intrigued that he put on a mask and went to investigate. "It was like opening King Tut's tomb."

Kaminski Auctions, which is still in the process of cataloging the 120 works before they hit the block in Boston, has so far estimated that the cache could generate $ 100,000, although one expert said it would easily fetch $ 1 million. Proceeds will go to both the hospital and the Southampton History Museum.

"This miraculous discovery, during a time of reduced fundraising activities, is a much-needed blessing for both organizations," the auction house said in a statement.

The 125-bed hospital, affiliated with Stony Brook University State Hospital, hastened to double its capacity during the coronavirus crisis, emptying underutilized spaces and at one point tripling its ICU beds from seven to 9 during the height of the crisis in April.

The Southampton Hospital Association, the nonprofit that helps run the hospital, saw no contributions in 2018 compared to $ 3.9 million the year before, according to its latest available federal tax returns. He ended that year with a deficit of $ 5.5 million.

Among the "miraculous" works that could bring life-saving cash to the institution is a lithograph of Calder, a Pennsylvania-born sculptor who spent most of his career working in Paris and was a contemporary of Pablo Picasso's work. The abstract red and white paper boomerang work is expected to fetch more than $ 3,000, according to a pre-auction estimate. Calder's works, mostly mobile kinetic sculptures, have fetched more than $ 10 million at auction.

Other prints found in the treasury were made under De Kooning's direction, featuring his abstract pencil and crayon drawings on paper, and are expected to fetch thousands of dollars each.

Most of the works had been donated to the hospital between the 1950s and 1980s by artists who lived and maintained studios on South Fork of Long Island. Southampton was the only hospital in the area.

"On the one hand, it is surprising that the hospital has this art," said Hamptons resident Bob Colacello, co-author of "Studios by the Sea: Artists of the East End of Long Island."

"On the other hand, there has been a burgeoning artist colony here since the 19th century," he said. "And Southampton Hospital was the only game in town if you got sick."

Many of the artists whose works were donated to the hospital settled in the area after the 1940s, Colacello told The Post. Back then, the Hamptons were an affordable place to keep a studio.

Dutch-born abstract expressionist De Kooning became a full-time resident of Springs in 1963. The village in the city of East Hampton became a de facto artist colony after abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock settled there with his wife, artist Lee Krasner, in 1945. Pollock died in a car accident in 1957, and the couple's former home and studio is now a museum run by the Stony Brook Foundation.

De Kooning donated dozens of works for the hospital's charity events, grateful for the care he received after several alcohol-related accidents.

The artist, whose 1977 work "Untitled XXV" sold for a record $ 66.3 million at auction in 2016, was a frequent patient in the 1970s and spent time recovering from "various mishaps," including binge-drinking, said Lawrence Castagna, a Hamptons-curator of art and painter, who worked as an assistant to De Kooning between 1982 and 1986.

De Kooning, who died at the age of 92 in 1997, once fell down the stairs while drunk at his East Hampton home and was treated in hospital intensive care for four days, he said. On another occasion, the artist was drunk during a snowstorm and was found buried in a snowbank, unconscious and suffering from hypothermia, and was again rushed to the hospital.

"Over the years, he spent a long time in that hospital, and was known for donating much of his work to them," Castagna said. De Kooning once donated a fire truck to the East Hampton Fire Department after a firefighter appeared at his door looking for donations, Castagna said.

"He just took out his checkbook and wrote them a check for the truck," Castagna told The Post. “They painted it yellow and named it after him. He was always ready to give people his job for free. "

Artists such as de Kooning and his wife, the painter Elaine de Kooning, frequently donated their works to the hospital at the request of Elaine Benson, who owns an art gallery in Bridgehampton and was one of the first gallery owners to display her works in the region.

In addition to her gallery, which she opened with her art critic husband Emanuel Benson in 1966, Benson worked part-time as director of community relations for Southampton Hospital, and organized annual galas to benefit the hospital. She was instrumental in helping them raise more than $ 1 million a year, according to her 1998 obituary in the New York Times.

The artist and poet Robert Dash, who had an extensive estate and gardens in Sagaponack known as the Madoo Conservancy, also donated to the hospital.

He contributed to the Southampton Hospital Portfolio, a 1982 collection of engravings signed by artists such as De Koonings, Dan Flavin, James Brooks and Esteban Vicente, organized by Benson and printed by Hamptons-based engraver Dan Welden. The hospital sold each collection of 10 lithographs for $ 5,000 each. The hospital received 34 of the sets to sell during its fundraising campaigns in the early 1980s. Now these lithographs could be worth more than tens of thousands of dollars.

Some of Southampton Hospital's full portfolios are included in the upcoming auction, said a spokesman for Kaminski Auctions. Dash contributed a black and white landscape to the collection. De Kooning created a black and white abstract for the special collection.





A wood cut by Southampton artist Rose de Rose. This may be the first time that someone has seen your work. She was a reluctant socialite who turned her family's 12-acre Southampton farm into a farm and raised chickens and pigs. She died in 1982, and East Hampton resident Martha Stewart is particularly interested in collecting her work.



A two-color lithograph by James Brooks, an abstract expressionist, who originally owned a house in Montauk, but transferred it by barge to the Springs Artist Colony after it was damaged by a hurricane in 1957. Springs was also the home of Jackson Pollock, who died in a car accident in 1957.



A single-color stone lithograph by Robert Dash, a poet and prodigious gardener who turned his Sagaponack home, Madoo, into nature conservation.



Two-color lithographs of Elaine de Kooning, Willem's wife, who nursed him in Springs despite having fathered his only daughter, Lisa de Kooning, with her lover Joan Ward, a New York illustrator.



Summary, oil on canvas by New York artist M J Rosenbay from 1980. It is an important work recently discovered by the artist, according to the auction house. The painting is 80 by 100 inches.



Print numbered 58 out of 1000 by Robert Gwathmey, a realistic social painter, who lived in Southampton and counted Picasso, Henri Matisse and Vincent Van Gogh among his influences. He taught at Cooper Union between 1942 and 1968.



Colorful overview of Sylvia Carewe, an artist who lived on the Upper West Side, and painted semi-abstract scenes from New York City. His paintings are very rare, and not many of them have been auctioned. Many of his works are in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum and Whitney. She died in 1981. Until next time

Near





A Brooklyn woman is dead after she was shot …

In addition to abstract expressionist works, a local historian also found wood block carvings of Rose de Rose, a reluctant socialite whose family owned a 12-acre property in Southampton. After inheriting his family's wealth, he turned the estate into a farm and raised chickens and pigs, according to the Southampton Museum of History, which will present a Zoom lecture on his work on July 30.

Although the latest findings are being evaluated by the auction house, a hospital spokeswoman said no date has been set for the online auction.

"We were very aware of what was there," said Barbara Jo Howard, director of marketing for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, adding that the hospital's board of directors has not yet approved any sales. “None of this is ready to go yet. It is very preliminary. "

But the auction house told The Post that it had signed a contract with the hospital and that it was in possession of the 120 works, that the appraisers are still in the process of being listed.

Local residents who were told about the art by The Post were delighted with the news. Martha Stewart, who owns a mansion in East Hampton, is particularly excited about Rose's sculptures and can't wait for them to go on sale, Manzo said.

"This is great news," said Colacello. "It is a positive side for COVID."