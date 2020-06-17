DEA fails to manage covert money laundering operations effectively, regulator says

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) failed to manage covert money laundering operations that move millions of dollars of illegal drug revenue each year through a network of government fronts, according to a report by the inspector general ( IG) released Tuesday.

The IG's findings add to concerns about the potential for abuse of the important crime-fighting tool that was uncovered in the recent indictment of a former star agent, José Irizarry, for allegedly conspiring with the same Colombian drug cartel. for which he was hired.

While Irizarry's alleged crimes are not mentioned in the report, criticism of the covert operations he helped direct date back years. The new report cites a number of deficiencies in the department, including weak oversight by the Justice Department of what they are supposed to be strictly monitored, lax record keeping to assess results, and lax control of confidential sources that they work for the posters. The audit also blamed DEA for failing to submit annual reports to Congress on covert operations.

For decades, so-called attorney general exempt operations have required approval at the highest levels of the Justice Department. Through them, the DEA becomes an active part of the money laundering schemes with the aim of attacking high-level traffickers. Agents follow the money by opening front businesses, buying property, and depositing funds in banks to facilitate transactions on behalf of drug trafficking organizations.

The extent of DEA's involvement in the dirty money movement is unknown, but it is believed to be only a small part of the annual $ 64 billion drug trafficking activity in the US. USA The 72-page report is written to exclude the amount and size of financial transactions made by Covert Operations.

The DEA agreed with the inspector general's 15 recommendations and said it has already updated its policies twice since the audit period to improve oversight of money laundering operations. It has also added annual training conferences for researchers involved in the program.

"Significant progress has been made in recent years and that effort continues today," the DEA said.

Delivering the report Tuesday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz acknowledged the possibility of abuse.

"The risks associated with covert money laundering are significant, and therefore compliance with department policies and legal requirements is critical," Horowitz said.

Associated Press contributed to this report..